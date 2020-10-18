Officials from the City of Pittston and Monarch Development Group were present at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the $9.2 million dollar Steeple View housing development. Left to right: Mary Kuna, City of Pittston Redevelopment Authority, deputy executive director, Teresa Myers, Monarch Development Group assistant regional manager, Pittston City Mayor Michale Lombardo, Michael Kearney, Monarch Development Group president/CEO, Joseph Chacke, City of Pittston Redevelopment Authority executive director.

PITTSTON – An official ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Thursday at the new four-story $9.2 million Steeple View housing for senior living. Officials from the City of Pittston as well as the developer Monarch Development Group LLC were present for the event.

The City of Pittston Redevelopment Authority teamed up with Monarch Development, PA Housing Authority, Luzerne County Housing Authority and Pittston Housing Authority to make the Church Street project happen.

According to Michael Kearney, president/CEO of Monarch Development, Honesdale National Bank and First National Bank kicked in $8.1 million for the project with Luzerne County adding $880,000 and the City of Pittston another $50,000.

Steeple View is located at the site of the former St. Mary Assumption Church and school. It is a 44,543-square-foot venture, complete with 32 one-bedroom units and three two-bedroom units.

The building is equipped with a fitness room, library and common laundry room. The facility supports secured entrances, has the latest technology and efficient mechanical systems and appliances creating savings for residence.

“Steeple View is a significant project in that it provides safe, convenient, modern and affordable housing for our senior population,” Mayor Michael Lombardo recently said. “Seniors in our community represents our connection to the past and our foundation of tradition.”

Monarch Development Assistant Regional Manager Teresa Myers reported all 35 units are fully occupied.

Residents are within blocks from the downtown area where there is access to pharmacies, grocery store, post office, library, the Geisinger Medical Clinic and many downtown restaurants.

Officials toured the facility, including visiting with resident 91-year-old Luciana DeLuca’s.

DeLuca said she is finds her one-bedroom unit “very comfortable and beautiful.”