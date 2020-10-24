🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON – The City of Pittston has achieved something that Mayor Michael Lombardo envisioned 20 years ago, to get the city back on financial track. This past week, Moody’s Investors Service gave the city a Baa3 investment grade rating.

The Baa3 investment grade rating was based principally on the city’s experienced leadership team and its priority on economic revitalization. The rating agency also acknowledges the recent revenue generating strength of the city as an attribute. An investment grade rating offers the most advantageous debt structure.

An investment grade rating becomes another tool to effectively market the city for economic development initiatives and places Pittston in the same overall investment grade ratings category as other Pennsylvania cities including Pittsburgh, Allentown, Lancaster, Altoona and Oil City, as well as Binghamton, N.Y.

Because of the award of Moody’s rating, the city will be able to reduce the average yield of existing tax-exempt debt from 3.78% to 2.45%, and its taxable debt yield from 6.12% to 3.26%. Pittston was also able to reduce debt service annually while adding an additional $750,000 to its tax–exempt debt refunding for capital projects. Total debt service in fiscal year 2021 will decrease from $1.615 million to $1.447 million.

“We made a commitment for over 20 years to try to get things back on track and we’ve often talked about the downtown to be the catalyst, not only for development, but because its our best and highest used real estate that was under producing,” Lombardo said. “If we’re going to move forward we have to get the legs under downtown and get that stuff producing.”

Bond issue

Mayor Lombardo credits City Administrator Joseph Moskovitz and City Operations Coordinator David Allen Hines whose efforts with Moody’s to ensure the city’s higher evaluation have paid off.

Moskovitz and Hines have been working for the last three-to-five-years on improving the city’s credit rating. On Wednesday Pittston closed on a $12.5 million bond that would be saving the city $1.3 million dollars over 20 years.

“Three years ago, David and I started talking about our budgets and financial position that have been moving incrementally in a positive way,” Moskovitz said. “We felt if we continue to move in this direction the city should begin to think about getting a credit rating from one of the credit rating agencies.”

The rating agency determines the economic future of the borrower by evaluating the economic base.

“There are two parts of the story,” Moskovitz continued. “One is to get an investment grade (credit) rating and the other is going to be about getting a bond for $12.5 million. If you didn’t get the investment grade rating, the bonds would have been much more difficult to sell.”

According to Moskovitz, the municipal bonds where sold within a two-hour period.

Bond issues are a more formal and complex way of raising money instead of going through a conventional loan from a bank.

Moskovitz said it cost the city roughly $100,000 to prepare for issuing the municipal bonds.

“By spending $100,000, we are saving the city over a 20 year term of a traditional note $1.3 million on $12.5 million,” Moskovitz admitted. “We did get to pull several hundred thousand dollars that we can also use for streetscaping and capital improvements.”

City surplus rising

In 2017, the city had a $40,00 surplus in the bank, in 2018 it was $180,000 and in 2019 it was $500,000, which aided the city in their quest for a better rating with Moody’s.

“It’s those kinds of things we’ve been working toward and those are the sorts of things that the rating agency is going to look at,” Moskovitz said. “They are going to look at trends they look for.”

A few years ago, Pittston’s financial statement changed drastically when the city paid $25,000 to have all of its properties appraised.

“We had never done that before,” Moskovitz said. “When you looked at our balance sheet all it showed was the negative side of the balance sheet, not our assets. Overnight we had millions of dollars of assets appear on our financial statement because we spent the money to get the appraisal. That changed everything with our financial statement looking on the positive side.”

Moskovitz believes it is good governances, proper investments on infrastructure along with investing in the city, why Moody’s increased the city’s credit rating.

Reinvesting in the city

The city purchased software from Tyler Technologies, a professional level financial and accounting system, for $100,000 that will start up on Jan. 1 replacing QuickBooks accounting.

“This program will integrate the financial package with the code enforcement linking properties together,” Moskovitz, explained. “It won’t just show you refuse, sewer, real estate taxes, it will also show you code violations, police calls so it will integrate all that to make it more efficient. These systems are more transparent making it easier to report to Moody’s.”

Staff will be trained over the next few months on using the new computer system, and Moskovitz is confident in time, the purchase of the software will pay for itself.

Next year at this time, the city will be looking to Moody’s to upgrade to a higher rating from the current credit rating.

Hines is confident, not only will the city maintain its credit rating, but will have a good chance to improve on it for next year.

“A lot of towns in our area have seen revenue loss because of COVID for a myriad of factors,” Hines said. “Pittston’s revenue is projected to remain steady into next year. It really comes down to is discipline to staying within the budget which I think Pittston has done a tremendous job.”

Housing

Mayor Lombardo said another reason why city is looking to improve their credit rating is due to many older homes in Pittston are going through infrastructure improvements.

“We’re seeing an uptick in permits and investments in people’s homes,” Lombardo said. “At some point, somewhere down the road, that self investment will be captured. Our evaluation of a home here tends to be lower than in other places. Many other locations have the same issues, it’s not just us.”

The success of Steeple View, a new 35-unit complex for senior living was completed on Church Street amid COVID has been filled to capacity.

The Steeple View project, one of Lombardo’s visions, was designed to keep seniors living in the city that could no longer afford the upkeep and repairs to their existing homes.

“We have seniors that want to stay in our community and they just get upside down in their houses and gets too much to handle,” Lombardo said. “They don’t want to give up their tie to Pittston and to have an opportunity to sell their property and live in a housing development like Steeple View is a plus.”

Moskovitz credits Lombardo for the vision of building a facility like Steeple View.

“For 10 years since I got here, Mike (Lombardo) said we have to provide seniors another option for seniors to get out of their homes so we can repurpose those homes,” Moskovitz said. “This is the vision and believe we needed this and Steeple View is a perfect example.”

Lombardo said the medium age has been lowering over time giving younger people a chance to purchase a property in the city at a reasonable cost.

Taxes and savings

Lombardo said city has not raised real estate taxes since 2009 and doesn’t expect them to rise in the near future.

“My obligation is to fight for as much as I can with council to secure as (many) grants as we can,” Lombardo said. “We want to bring as much money here as we can because the true way for us to give back to our residents is to not increase their fees and not increase their taxes. We’re going to continue to fight for grants and not sit on the sidelines.”

Lombardo used the period LED lights on Main Street as an example on saving the city money. With the purchase of the new lights, it is estimated the city has saved $70,000 enabling the city to put the money toward sewer repairs.

“I would cautiously say that there’s still a lot of work to do,” Lombardo said. “We need to move forward, and I think we can jump up and even perform better.”