Dozens of Trump supporters line the corner of Route 309 and Hildebrandt Road to ‘welcome’ Joe Biden to the Back Mountain.

Scott Hadsall flies a pair of flags in support of President Trump at Saturday’s road rally on State Route 309.

A parade of trucks with Trump flags drive down Hildebrandt Road after the arrival of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at Dallas High School on Saturday.

DALLAS — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was welcomed to Luzerne County on Saturday by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters ahead of Biden’s scheduled campaign event at Dallas High School.

A road rally organized by the Luzerne County Republican party turned the intersection of State Route 309 and Hildebrandt Road into a full-on campaign event for Trump, as flocks of the president’s supporters lined the side of the road and filled up all four corners of the intersection.

The rally was complete with merchandise for sale and a live DJ.

“I knew we would have a good turnout, but this is even better than I hoped,” said Joe Novackowski, who provided hours of music for the crowd. “It’s a testament to the support that President Trump has here.”

“It’s so surreal, seeing all of these people here today,” said Amy Smith, who was working the merchandise tent with Trump shirts, hats, wristbands and plenty more. “We’ve done plenty of business today between this tent and the [Trump merchandise] truck back in Shavertown.”

Hours before Biden was scheduled to speak just up the road at the high school, the street and sidewalks began to fill up. Most were Trump supporters but there were a fair amount of people there in support for the former vice president, as well.

“Everyone here is passionate about their candidate and that’s fine,” said Chris Owen, a Shickshinny native wearing a Biden face mask. “As long as it remains civil, there’s no problem.”

RJ Scouton, who sang the national anthem using Novackowski’s microphone and speaker system, echoed Owen’s comments about civility.

“I love when Biden supporters come out, because it means they’re passionate,” Scouton said. “We just want peace and unity.”

Scouton also appeared at last month’s campaign event held by Vice President Mike Pence in Exeter.

“The more I do these events, the more comfortable I feel,” Scouton said.

While there was plenty of shouting and arguing among the two opposing groups, and plenty of obscene gestures thrown out from passing cars, the rally managed to stay largely peaceful.

Novackowski took brief breaks from the music to shout-out members of the Dallas Police Department, who were on hand to make sure that everything remained calm and no one got hurt or wandered into the road.

He also welcomed a few guests to the microphone, including U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Dallas).

“What a welcome we’ve got here for Sleepy Joe,” Meuser said to the delight of the crowd. “This is Trump country.”

Meuser also commented on what he thinks makes Trump such a popular figure.

“President Trump wants to help the average folks, the middle class, whatever you’d like to call them,” Meuser said. “Joe Biden’s policies don’t even align with the traditional Democratic party values.”

As Meuser spoke with reporters, a Donald Trump impersonator could be seen making the rounds and taking pictures. He stopped to offer his opinion on the expected presence of rock star Jon Bon Jovi at Biden’s event.

“Of course Bon Jovi is here in support of Joe Biden…all of Biden’s policies are bad medicine,” the impersonator quipped.

Flags flew, cars honked and chants broke out as the crowd awaited Biden’s arrival. When it became apparent to the crowd that Biden would be arriving at Dallas High School from the other direction, away from Route 309, the group simply picked up and marched down Hildebrandt Road to the school.

There, a thunderous mix of boos and cheers awaited the former vice president as his motorcade made the turn onto Conyngham Avenue heading for the high school.

Just 10 days out from the election, supporters from both sides offered up their views on how Luzerne County could go, as well as the rest of Pennsylvania.

“I think Biden will flip Luzerne County and flip Pennsylvania,” Owen said. “I just don’t know what has been made better for people around here in the last four years.”

On the other side, David Thomas of Moosic simply gestured to the massive wave of “Trump 2020” and “Make America Great Again” flags.

“Trump’s support in both Luzerne and Lackawanna County is undeniable,” Thomas said. “I’m looking forward to four more years of making America great.”