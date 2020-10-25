🔊 Listen to this

The enclosed flotation chamber is one feature offered by The Salt Barre in Pittston. The tank has over 15,000 pounds of salt in 12 inches of water making it easy to float.

The Salt Barre hot barre/yoga/pilates studio is designed to maintain a high temperature enabling the body to release toxins while working out.

The Salt Barre has been maintaining CDC requirements during COVID-19. The facility is sanitized regularly.

The Salt Barre co-owner, Katie Duffy, takes Jess Seabridge’s temperature as she enters the facility located in the former Markdata building adjacent to The Banks in Pittston.

PITTSTON – When The Salt Barre opened for business in late 2019; they had no idea the adversity it would face when COVID-19 hit in mid-March of this year. Over the last several months, the health and wellness facility has sustained when many businesses have had to close their doors.

The Salt Barre (pronounced bar) is the brainchild of Katie Duffy and Michele Casey. The duo felt a need for a health and wellness facility in Greater Pittston that centers on salt.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, approximately 20% of all businesses fail in the first two years of opening up. The Salt Barre has faced an uphill climb when COVID-19 broke out but with loyal clientele and following CDC guidelines keeping the facility clean and sanitized, they have survived through the summer months moving into fall.

After closing down completely at the beginning of the pandemic, The Salt Barre reopened with the new guidelines in place. Facemasks must be worn when entering the facility and only removed when taking a class in the studio, in the salt therapy room or the flotation suite. Social distancing is required at all times.

The studio has the latest technology cleaning and circulating air managed by CO2 with surgical room-rated air filters adding extra insurance to members in maintaining a safe environment.

Even with all the safety features The Salt Barre has added or maintained, the coronavirus has been responsible for losing members.

“Some people didn’t come back and that’s okay,” Duffy said, of members not returning once the spa was cleared to reopen. “We lost about 20% of our members.”

Duffy is sure over time those that left may come back, and on a bright note, in the last 30-days, 32 new members joined.

“I think people are starting to now, with so much isolation and fear, are looking for an outlet and I think they feel safe here,” Duffy added. “The anxiety levels are high (with the COVID-19).”

During the shutdown, The Salt Barre suspended all memberships making the financial pinch even more so for the co-owners.

“A lot of studios charge members even though they were not offering services,” Duffy said. “Pat Hadley (landlord of the building) has been very cooperative with us and he still is, which really helps.”

In order to grow and continue to make The Salt Barre a success, they have recently merged with Thrive Wellness Center of Kingston when they closed their doors after nine-years in business.

Thrive has been a dedicated business in support of mental, emotional, spiritual and physical healing through lifestyle and diet modifications, exercise, nutritional supplementation and holistic modalities. As a result of the merger, six team members of Thrive will be joining the staff at The Salt Barre.

“We recognize that these services radically impact the entirety of your life: how you feel about yourself, your energy levels, levels of anxiety, ability to feel connected with others, and the impacts of isolation,” Casey and Duffy said, in a recent joint statement. “Healing invites the kindest versions of yourself to re-emerge, as we increase our ability to treat ourselves and others more kindly and patiently in the arena of our lives.”

Jess Seabridge, of Swoyersville, is looking forward to utilize The Salt Barre. The 25-year-old nursing student would like to be a health coach working with those with chronic conditions, teaching them lifestyle changes in order to make their life better.

“I think exercise has a vital roll in your mental health, especially during COVID when the world is shut down,” Seabridge said. “Being able to come here gives you an outlet, gives you reason to get out of your house, gives you sense of community – socialization.”

Both Duffy and Casey are looking forward to the day when COVID-19 is a thing of the past, where they could focus on the health and wellness of those that use The Salt Barre along with educating the general community.