I feel the ugly hand of COVID inching deeper into Greater Pittston after we’ve had great success of keeping the virus at bay for many months.

Pittston Area, this past week, announced they were halting the football program because of an outbreak in the district. Prudent call for sure, and it is all about keeping everyone safe than it is about playing a football game.

The season has been marred from the beginning when the season had to be pushed back and as of late, schedules being altered.

The traditional game between Pittston Area and Wyoming Area will not happen for the first time in the schools’ history. It’s a tradition that began at Thanksgiving in the mid-1960s.

Instead of postponing the game, which could have been an option, Pittston Area has decided to throw in the towel for the rest of the season in which they only had two games scheduled.

Nothing surprises me at this stage of the coronavirus game. Canceling the game between the two rivals should be a sad and disappointing one, but honestly, I’m glad it has been canceled. It’s not like there was a full season of games played leading into the biggest game of the year.

Pittston Area’s program has been struggling with a 0-4 record while defending PA 2A State champions have an average season run at 3-3.

Many felt in August the season shouldn’t even be played and in retrospect, maybe that should have been the call. Pittston Area only managed four-games of 10 while Wyoming Area managed two more games at six.

Yes, of course it would have been very disappointing not to have a football season just as it was disappointing the 2020 high school seniors didn’t finish school as normal.

I guess we’ve, as a society, have gotten used to disappointment and sadness during the pandemic. There is a degree of understanding and acceptance with the whole COVID-19 issue.

We have gotten over wearing a mask, or at least most of us have. We’ve gotten used to social distancing, and we have been dealing with shorter business hours, so shortening a football season or not even playing one, eventually would have been accepted.

School districts are beginning to delay returning to school in favor of staying safe and remaining virtual. Many are slating Jan. 2 as the new date to bring the children back into the schools. Only time will tell if that will be the right call or if it will get pushed back once more.

This past Wednesday, Luzerne County reported 112 new cases of COVID-19, and I have to tell you that really raised my eyebrow. After being so vigilant all summer long when the county reported about five cases per day.

I’m not even sure we had a second wave hit Northeastern PA yet, and that’s the scary part.

At one point in time, I boasted I didn’t personally know anyone with COVID, and I can’t say that now. For me, it’s getting too close to my family and friends and now is the time to be very careful.

The cases I’ve heard seem to be mild at best and that is a good thing, but when you turn on the nightly news and see video clips of those suffering on ventilators, it is awful to watch.

The COVID-related death toll is over 220,000 in the U.S. alone and many skeptics believe those numbers are inflated. I’m not sure if they are inflated, but I don’t think I want to take the chance to find out.

It’s just remarkable how the biggest medical outbreak in my lifetime and certainly in the last 100years is being judged not by the medical professionals, but by politicians.

Folks, for as nice a guy as Rep. Michael Carroll is, I’m not going to schedule an office visit with him if I have bad tendonitis in my hip. On the same token, I won’t be asking Dr. Michael Campenni for a parking variance at my house.

Let’s face it, we are stuck in the abyss of this virus that has us all in a strangle hold.

The only way out is if science prevails and saves the world. Let’s not forget the fact that the rest of the world is suffering with us.

We all want to get back to “normal” and used quotation marks around normal because who knows what the new normal will be.

Maybe once the inoculations begin and COVID-19 is a thing of the past, we’ll all go back to our old habits, good or bad, and the year 2020 will be a tiny memory.

Will we be like the smoker that finds out they have a spot on their lung, quit smoking, but only to find out it was a false positive and pick up smoking like we did before the scare? Or will we be more prudent from here on out to get back to the fundamentals like proper hygiene, washing our hands and not being so huggy?

Time will tell, of course, and life as we know it will surely be different initially but if I were a betting man, I’d say in one year’s time, we will be our old selves once again.

We just have to hope COVID-20 isn’t lurking around the corner.

