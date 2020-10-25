🔊 Listen to this

Ro Capozucca carries in another bag of donated clothing to be separated for donation.

The Greater Pittston Santa Squad’s coat-clothing drive co-chairs, Pat Tracy and Ro Capozucca, left and center, stand with the Care & Concern Ministries, Susan Lombardo, coordinator the the ministries clothing drive. Bags and boxes of clothing were delievered this past week.

Pat Tracy, co-chair of the Santa Squad clothing drive, separates and folds clothing to be delievered the the Care & Concern Ministries of St. John the Evangelist Church in Pittston.

PITTSTON – The Greater Pittston Santa Squad delivered over four truckloads of coats and lightly used or new clothing to the Care & Concern Ministries of St. John the Evangelist Church.

The Care & Concern Clothing Closet is the benefactor of the Santa Squad’s second annual clothing drives, whici collected hundreds of articles of clothing.

Susan Lombardo, coordinator of the Clothing Closet, was concerned with the lack of donations over the pandemic and the Santa Squad donation gave the ministries a much-needed boost.

“We can’t do what we do without organizations like the Santa Squad,” Lombardo said. “We rely completely on donations and their donation was overwhelming. They brought four truckloads of coats and clothes so we are very, very grateful.”

Lombardo said prior to the Santa Squad donation, the Clothing Closet was low on supply most likely due to COVID.

“We handed everything off to Susan at Care & Concern,” Anthony Marranca, of Santa Squad, said. “We probably delivered at least 70 bags and a few boxes of new and slightly used clothing.”

Marranca said he would like to thank all those that donated to the coat/clothing drive for their generosity.

“After the coat drive last year, we really saw people stepping up with coats,” Marranca said. “So this year we decided to expand to clothing and we were shocked that we collected five times more in clothes than coats. We always say we were surprised, but maybe we shouldn’t be. People just seem to want to help.”

The Santa Squad’s Pat Tracy and Ro Capozucca spearheaded the 2020-coat/clothing drive.

The Clothing Closet is open the first two Wednesdays of each month from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Donations are available to Greater Pittston residents only and participants can only pick up items every other month.