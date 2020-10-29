Those who have lost income or health insurance because of COVID-19 may qualify for free breast and cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services under the Pennsylvania Breast & Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program.

Formerly called the HealthyWoman Program, the initiative is a free breast and cervical cancer early detection program of the state Department of Health, funded by the Department of Health and through a grant the Department receives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Free services for those meeting the eligibility standards include mammograms, pap and HPV tests and follow-up diagnostic tests for abnormal screening results.

Here are the key criteria for qualifying for the program, which is open to Pennsylvania residents, according to its website:

Age

• Breast cancer screening and diagnostics – If you are 40 through 64 years old

• Cervical cancer screening and diagnostics – If you are 21 through 64 years old

• If you are under 40 years old, you may be eligible if you have symptoms.

• If you are under 40 and your health care provider tells you that you are at high risk for breast cancer, you may be eligible for PA-BCCEDP services. High risk includes genetic mutations, family history and some other factors. Talk to your health care provider for more information.

• You may be eligible if you are 65 or older and do not have Medicare Part B.

Income

You may be eligible for the PA-BCCEDP if your family’s gross household income is at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty income guidelines.

Insurance status

• You must be uninsured or underinsured.

Underinsured means you have health insurance, but it does not cover breast or cervical cancer screening, diagnostic services or both, offered by PA-BCCEDP or you are financially unable to pay any required deductible or co-payment.

• If you are enrolled in Medicare Part B or Medicaid, you are not eligible for PA-BCCEDP.

• If you have Medicaid Family Planning Services program only, you are considered to be underinsured and you are eligible for PA-BCCEDP.

Gender

• If you are a biological woman you may be eligible.

• If you are a transgender woman (M to F) and have taken or are taking hormones you may be eligible.

• If you are a transgender man (F to M) you may be eligible if you still have breasts, a cervix or both.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, exceeded only by cancer of the lung and bronchus, state officials note, and breast cancer risk increases with age.

For more information on the program, call the PA-BCCEDP hotline at 1-800-215-7494.