WILKES-BARRE — A Taylor man, formerly of Duryea, entered guilty pleas on charges stemming from two incidents at a Duryea home and threats made against the county judge who signed the PFA stemming from the first incident.

Daniel Tolan, 57, entered a guilty plea on counts of false imprisonment, simple assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespass. Tolan entered the plea before Senior Judge Stephen B. Lieberman.

Tolan’s legal issues began in November last year, when he was arrested at a Foote Avenue home in Duryea, after police responded to reports of a woman yelling for help.

When police arrived, they were told two men responded to her pleas for help, and one of them said Tolan was yelling that the woman was on drugs and that she had “ruined” the Grateful Dead. It isn’t totally clear what this comment means, but the woman told police that Tolan showed up at the home and told her friend to leave, saying he was staying the night.

The woman said she refused, and said Tolan threw her to the ground several times. She also said he smashed a doorknob to prevent her from leaving and held a knife to her neck, threatening to slash her throat.

Police said they found a knife with suspected blood on it in the home, and that the woman had neck injuries. Tolan, while being arrested, told officers he did nothing wrong, claiming she attacked him.

However, Tolan was arrested at the home again in April of this year, after he was found hiding in a bedroom in the home. When Tolan was arrested this time, on a violation of the PFA the woman took out against him, police were already looking for him, as Luzerne County detectives were investigating claims he threatened to kill Luzerne County Judge Fred A. Pierantoni III during a video conference with a physician’s assistant.

Pierantoni was the judge who signed the woman’s PFA.

According to police, the physician’s assistant said Tolan was bragging about his skills as a sniper, claiming to eventually use those skills against Pierantoni.

Upon entering his guilty plea on Thursday, Tolan was immediately sentenced by Lieberman, who ordered him to spend between six and 23 months locked up at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, which will be followed by two years of probation. He was given credit for a total of 345 days served.

Tolan is also ordered to write a letter of apology to Pierantoni. Lieberman’s sentence says that if a bed date for inpatient treatment can be obtained for Tolan, he can be immediately paroled without a further order from the court.