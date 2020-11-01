🔊 Listen to this

Mary Kuna, former Pittston City Redevelopment Authority deputy executive director, served as toastmaster of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s mid-winter breakfast in February 2019.

Mary Kuna, departing City of Pittston Redevelopment Authority, deputy executive director, in one of her last official duties with the city of Pittston, took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony at Steeple View housing development. Left to right: Kuna, Teresa Myers, Monarch Development Group assistant regional manager, Pittston City Mayor Michale Lombardo, Michael Kearney, Monarch Development Group president/CEO, Joseph Chacke, City of Pittston Redevelopment Authority executive director.

PITTSTON – After working as the City of Pittston’s deputy executive director of the Redevelopment Authority as well as the city’s planning director for the last two years, Mary Kuna is saying goodbye to her native Greater Pittston.

Monday she begins her new job as the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment’s executive director.

Kuna, 33, is a 2005 graduate of Seton Catholic. She attended the University of Scranton where she earned a degree in political science. She furthered her education, getting a master’s degree in urban affairs and public policy at the University of Delaware.

She gained a certificate in urban planning from Harvard University as well as certifications from the International Economic Development Council and the International Town & Gown Association.

Related Video

Prior to being hired at the City of Pittston, Kuna worked as the economic and real estate development manager in Cumberland County for five years. Heading back to Cumberland County will be a familiar fit for Kuna.

While at Pittston, in addition to her responsibilities with the Redevelopment Authority and as the planning director, she headed planning commission and civil service commission.

“I got a call from Cumberland County asking me if I could do the job at Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment as the executive director,” Kuna said. “I actually got multiple calls on the job and at the same time I was offered an interview in Lebanon on the day I accepted at Cumberland County.”

Kuna credits Pittston’s redevelopment success from all personnel involved.

“It’s really a mix and that’s where I’ll say they have all figured out strategies on refinancing and getting grant money,” Kuna said of her former co-workers. “Joe Chacke is really good at getting grant money, Dave Hines and Joe Moskovitz are pretty good at coming up at refinancing.”

The last few projects Kuna was involved with at the City of Pittston were the Community Development Block Grant Funds, a shipping container project (now on hold), and the Fort Pittston School housing conversion project.

Kuna believes Pittston’s future will do very well citing all the improvements in the city, including the projects Pat Hadley Construction has underway and has completed.

“I think they’re (Pittston) going to do well, I do, I don’t think anything is going to go awry,” Kuna said. “I think they will be fine and I think, just for me, it was a big opportunity (Cumberland County job) and I thought I should just go for it.”

Kuna will head a staff of 65 employees while overseeing a budget over $18 million.

“I genuinely enjoyed my time back in Pittston; I did love being home and I still love home and this area,” Kuna said. “I really want to see Pittston succeed and if Pittston was able to make itself and continue to make itself that shinning star, I would be delighted. I have high hopes and it’s home and I love it.”