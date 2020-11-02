🔊 Listen to this

An individual dressed in a fur-suit and decked out in LGBTQ pride material stands, presumably, in support of the president at Monday’s event.

This woman approached reporters at the president’s rally on Monday, accusing them of lying to Americans and saying that a punishment is coming their way. After refusing security guards’ requests to move on, she was eventually removed by Pennsylvania State Police and Secret Service agents.

AVOCA — Flanked by two large electronic message boards that read “The best is yet to come,” and with a large American flag waving from two cranes behind him, President Donald Trump Monday told thousands of supporters a at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport that he will defeat Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Tuesday’s General Election.

Air Force One landed at the airport around 2:30 p.m. and as Trump approached the podium Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” blared from large speakers.

It was a typical Trump rally — lots of red-clad supporters wearing “Make America Great Again” hats and chanting the usual Trump battle cries of “Four more years,” and “We love Trump,” interspersed with a few “lock him/her up,” “fake news,” and “CNN sucks.”

“Thank you very much,” Trump said to an appreciative crowd that braved the cold and windy conditions. “This doesn’t look like a second-place finish.”

As he did in 2016, Trump has again shown the ability to draw large numbers to his rallies, despite the country being in the midst of a second surge of the coronavirus pandemic — which, Trump said, “We have turned the corner. The vaccine will be out soon and mass-distributed by the military.”

And right out of the chute, Trump referenced his opponent: “Sleepy Joe.”

He then espoused his love for Pennsylvania, the state that has been credited with giving him victory over Hillary Clinton, with Luzerne County providing him a 26,000-plus margin that contributed significantly to Trump’s 44,000-vote margin of victory.

“We will win Pennsylvania and we will win the whole deal,” Trump said. “Just like last time.”

Trump then bullet-pointed why voters should choose him, saying he will cut taxes more, decrease regulations, preserve the second Amendment, protect our borders, protect the unborn child, create millions of new jobs and return those “three precious words” to all products — “Made in USA.”

When the crowd chanted, “We love you,” repeatedly, Trump asked then to stop, or he would start to cry — something he said the “fake news” would criticize him for, because it would show a sign of weakness.

“We created the greatest economy in history in our first three years,” Trump said. “And next year will be the greatest ever.”

Trump said millions of more new jobs are coming, making the country “an economic powerhouse.” He quoted a recent Gallup poll that he said showed that 56 percent of Americans feel they are better off today than they were four years ago.

“Biden and Harris are farther left than Bernie (Sanders),” Trump said. “Bernie is conservative by comparison,”

Trump then continued with his usual irreverence for Democrats — Sleepy Joe Biden, “Crazy” Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth “Pocahontas: Warren.”

“And let me tell you this — we have some big surprises coming up,” Trump said, offering no details on that statement.

He said Biden and Harris will increase taxes, eliminate fracking — which he said would “kill Pennsylvania’s economy” — open the borders, send jobs overseas and de0fund the police.

“Biden will destroy Pennsylvania’s economy,” Trump said.

He also said he wanted to say hello to “the lovely women of the suburbs.” Trump added that he will see that schools teach “pro-American values.”

Trump made several references to the “fake news media,” especially CNN.

“It’s total corruption,” he said.

Trump said the media has not reported the Biden family issues concerning Hunter Biden and his connections with China.

Trump briefly talked about the pandemic, calling it “the Chinese flu.” He said because he acted so quickly, more than two million lives were saved. To date, more than 230,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and millions have been sickened.

Trump also criticized Gov. Tom Wolf, saying that he has to open the state up. He also questioned the fairness of the way Pennsylvania will count ballots this week.

“But we will win Pennsylvania, despite the cheating,” Trump said. “We’re told you have to allow five percent for cheating in Pennsylvania. You can’t extend the dates to accept ballots. It’s dangerous.”

And then Trump said, “Open up your state and don’t cheat. Because we will be watching closely.”

More than 93 million votes have already been cast, through early voting or mail-in ballots, which could lead to delays in tabulation, according to the Associated Press. Trump has spent months claiming without evidence that the votes would be ripe for fraud and refusing to guarantee that he would honor the election result.

Trump said Pennsylvania has lost half of its manufacturing jobs because “Biden sold you out.”

“In 2016, you elected a president who is not a politician,” Trump said. “You voted to oust the corruption — to drain the swamp. I’m not part of the establishment. I answer to you and only you. And I will continue fighting for you harder than even before.”

Trump said he has to keep fighting because it’s the only way he knows how to get things done. Trump blasted the failed impeachment and the failed Russian investigation.

“If I’m gone, there will be no one left to protect you,” he said. “Joe Biden is bought and paid for by big business and big media.”

Trump said he will win Pennsylvania and he feels confident he will win Florida, North Carolina, Iowa and Ohio. Most of those states are close, or have Biden leading, according to independent polls.

Trump said he won 34 states in 2016 and he expects to win more this time.

“We’ve done everything we promised and more,” he said. “And there is much more yet to do.”

His priority list includes eradicating the virus, bringing the vaccine to the public, strengthening the military, and bringing the economy to new heights.

He said Biden will “lock you down, lay you off and bring misery to your lives.”

“Vote tomorrow and we will win,” he said.