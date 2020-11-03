🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken cited increased toxicology and autopsy expenses as the main reasons he is seeking an additional $87,180 next year, which would bring his office budget to $635,810.

Due to rising overdoses, the coroner’s office had to order approximately 208 toxicology tests as of Nov. 1, compared to 161 for the entire year in 2019, Hacken told council during Tuesday’s virtual budget work session. The tests are essential to determine the cause and manner of death, he added.

Hacken is proposing an allocation of $90,000 for toxicology, compared to this year’s $65,000.

A budget earmark of $200,000, or $60,000 more, is warranted for forensic examinations to fund autopsies, Hacken said.

Related Video

This year to date, the office had to order 76 autopsies, which cost $2,500 to $2,800 each, he said.

“Our budget is not funded for that,” Hacken said.

For perspective, Hacken said the autopsy budgets are $400,000 in Lackawanna and Northampton counties and $350,000 in Monroe County.

In the small tools/minor equipment category, Hacken is requesting $19,000. This year’s $5,000 allocation was insufficient to cover approximately $4,500 in supplies related to autopsies and body bags that cost about $4,000 annually, he said.

He also sought a new $750 allocation for subpoenas required to obtain medical records needed to help determine the cause and manner of death.

At the request of Councilman Harry Haas, Hacken said he will compile a statistical report on deaths, autopsies and toxicology tests over the last five years.

The county had 103 confirmed overdose deaths and another 18 pending toxicology test results through September this year, according to the most recent division report. With three months left in 2020, the county was on track to exceed last year’s 128 overdose deaths. Most are related to opioids and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, the coroner’s office has said.

The coroner’s office falls under the judicial services and records division, which also includes the records storage facility in Hanover Township and the deeds/wills, prothonotary/clerk of courts and sheriff/security offices.

Factoring in the increased expenses requested for the coroner’s office, the division is budgeted at a proposed $4.94 million overall next year, which would be $79,700 more. Meanwhile, revenue is projected at $4.88 million, or $66,500 less.

Council Chairman Tim McGinley asked if any fees should be raised in the division’s offices.

Division Head Joan Hoggarth said she is proposing fee increases in the wills and prothonotary/clerk of courts offices that would take effect Jan. 1 if they are approved.

Chief Solicitor Romilda Crocamo said she plans on filing petitions this week seeking court authorization for the fee increases.

The county administration’s proposed $154.65 million general fund operating budget keeps county real estate taxes at 6.1696 mills, which equates to a payment of $616.96 on a $100,000 property. A mill is $1 tax for every $1,000 in assessed value.

Council has scheduled several budget discussion sessions before its plan adoption in December.