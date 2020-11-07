I’ve been holding off on writing this column as late as possible in the week because like you, I’m on the edge of my seat regarding the presidential election.

As of Friday morning, Vice President Biden has taken a slight lead in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania was a key factor in the 2016 presidential election and it looks like we are in the same position this go around. Of course, the 2016 election benefited candidate Donald Trump, and it apparently it PA may not help him this time.

When it is said the USA is a divided country, this election is certainly proving that correct. Our elections are closer to 50-50 than landslides by any means.

One thing we do know from the 2016 and 2020 elections are the pollsters need to reconfigure their tactic. It appears of all the pollsters out there, there was only one that did a decent job.

Polling is essential and it gives a barometer for candidates, campaigns and elected officials to see where they may be on an issue to where they stand in an election.

It seems polls are influential as well and as we saw, again, in the last presidential election, the pollster’s frontrunner didn’t fair well. Hillary Clinton went into Election Day 2016 with a decent lead until all the ballots were cast.

With pollsters being so off in the last two presidential elections, they have lost a bunch of credibility. Who will believe in future polls?

As of Friday morning, there is still plenty of uncertainty and there is lot of Monday morning quarterbacking going on. The political analysts are all speculating on the outcome and nobody can declare a winner at this point in time because of the closeness of the race.

Again, as if Friday morning, the scale seems to be weighing toward Joe Biden.

Here’s my concern, once a winner has been declared, what will happen?

The safe bet is, if Biden wins, President Trump may challenge close states in voting, or maybe not. We know that President Trump is professing to fight this if he loses. He’s been professing this for quite a while and way before Election Day.

Another question is, what would have happened with this election if we were not in a pandemic? We know early voting and a large mail-in campaign would not have happened. So would the outcome have been clearer?

One thing I do know, I cannot complain about how awful the voter turnout has been like I have in the past. This election is a record regarding turnout. That’s the one thing that made me happy to see.

We really do need to work on getting more involved in an election, presidential or not.

The thing that surprised me about this election is the elephant in the room – the pandemic. We are surging again and why the coronavirus hasn’t played a bigger role in this election is a mystery.

What is crazy and I know one TV analyst said, when it comes to a democracy, the Electoral College is probably the least democratic practice our country observes. In every election, whether you are voting for a high school class officer to a senatorial position, they are all based on the popular vote.

Is it time to take a second look at the Electoral College? I think I’d be irritated if I won the popular vote by millions and still lose the presidency.

As we are being told, we need to exercise patience with this process and I hope by the time you read this on Sunday morning, we will know what the outcome will be.

Whatever the result will be, let cooler heads prevail. I don’t know about you, but I am longing to become a proud citizen of the UNITED States of America once again.

Pittston Area vs. Wyoming Area

As the pandemic is getting worse in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania and the USA, it is a slippery slope to decide whether or not to play a high school football game.

With COVID issues at Pittston Area behind them, officials felt is was okay to hold the game.

We all long for normalcy and what a better way to achieve that than playing the old rival game?

The weather has been phenomenal over the stretch of these seven days and having a Saturday afternoon game had an air of the old days when the two schools met on Thanksgiving Day.

I’m happy for the seniors of each team to get to showcase their skills one last time as a Patriot and as a Warrior. Most of these athletes have work hard from mini-football days through senior year.

The game, undoubtedly, lost its shine by not packing the stands but with the power of the Internet, many had the chance to watch via their computer.

I hope next year’s match up will be like the old days with packed stands and all the pomp and pageantry behind the game that has been contested since 1966.

Halloween 2020

Congratulations to all residents that held Halloween a safe and responsible holiday for the children. As I walked through my neighborhood, I saw plenty of masks worn by adults and even children wore masks under there Halloween mask.

Residents set up ways to deliver candy safely. Congratulations to all for making it right for the children.

Quote of the week

“If life were predictable it would cease to be life, and be without flavor.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

Thought of the week

“Successful people do what unsuccessful people are not willing to do. Don’t wish it were easier; wish you were better.” – Jim Rohn

Bumper sticker

“Whoever is happy will make others happy too.” – Anne Frank