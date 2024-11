Halloween treats in West Pittston

The Pugliese house on the corner of Delaware and Fourth sStreets, West Pittston, go all out for Halloween.

The 200 and 300 blocks on Delaware Avenue in West Pittston always goes above and beyond for Halloween and 2020 was no different. All the neighbors were concerned on taking part of the holiday while keeping the children and residents safe. Masks were worn and candy was handed out safely taking all precautions.