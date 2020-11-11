Home News Times Leader P.M. Update: Wednesday, Nov. 11 News Times Leader P.M. Update: Wednesday, Nov. 11 By Sunday Dispatch - November 11, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 🔊 Listen to this Kevin Carroll has our P.M. Update: A homicide investigation, an election lawsuit and the Masters lead our look at stories coming in Thursday’s edition. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Teachers union: More Pennsylvania schools should go virtual Tally may bring challenges under Pennsylvania recount rules Department of Corrections recognizes 293 military veterans