YATESVILLE — Pittston Area School District Superintendent Kevin Booth opened Tuesday’s brief virtual meeting by announcing parent/teacher conferences for the first quarter will be held remotely Nov. 23 and 24, and admitting time with teachers during those conferences may be short, especially in the middle school and high school. But he stressed all teachers are available if parents have concerns.

“Your child’s teacher may have upwards of 125 students, so time slots may be very limited,” Booth said. “That does not mean you won’t get an opportunity to speak with the teacher. Our teachers have office hours and are available every single day.” He urged parents who wanted more time to discuss issues to “contact the teacher directly.”

The meeting votes were mostly regular business. The re-organization meeting required by state law every December was set for Dec. 3, but unlike some other local districts the school board plans to have its regular monthly meeting on a separate date, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.

The board also approved a “letter of engagement” with DeHey McAndrew, a Scranton-based human resource consulting firm, to insure compliance with the Affordable Care Act’s employer shared responsibility provisions, which involve offering minimum affordable coverage to full-time employees. The cost is $10 per person covered.

And the board approved the retirement of — and voiced praise for — two long-time employees, teachers James Blasckiewicz and Janet Joyce, both planning to retire as of June 30, 2021.

