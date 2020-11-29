🔊 Listen to this

Lolliposh Clothing & Gifts has tripled the sales floor space since relocating from Wyoming to 73 South Main St., Pittston, the site of the former Boden clothing store.

Chastity Krakosky, proprietor of Lolliposh Clothing & Gifts which recently opened at the former Boden site, stands at the entrance area of the boutique. Krakosky is happy to be downtown Pittston after relocating from Wyoming.

PITTSTON – Chastity Krakosky has been in consignment shop business for more than eight years, and earlier this month she took a leap of faith and moved her operation into a large space right in the heart of downtown Pittston.

Lolliposh Clothing & Gifts relocated from Wyoming into the Open Space storefront at 73 S. Main St., formerly occupied by Boden directly across from the Tomato Festival lot, on Nov. 1. It was a move that had Krakosky very anxious and overwhelmed, tripling the size of her sales floor from the previous location.

After being open for a few weeks, Krakosky is no longer apprehensive but instead, feels optimistic since the move.

“It’s going really well, we’ve had a lot of new customers and a lot of our existing customers and consigners have come to visit and wish us well,” Krakosky said. “We’ve seen a lot of new foot traffic come in. This move has definitely made a difference.”

Related Video

Krakosky made the difficult decision to move during a major pandemic, but hopes the effort will pay off once the COVID-19 crisis is lifted.

“Going forward we hope to be busier then we were, with the current pandemic going on,” Krakosky said. “We’re excited to be on Main St., and hopefully in the spring we can go back to normal.”

Lolliposh specializes in lightly used or new clothing and footwear from newborns up to adult small and extra small sizes. Children’s toys, movies and games are also available. In addition, Lolliposh specializes in unique gifts and gift baskets for all occasions.

In the past, Lolliposh strictly outfitted newborns to pre-teens, but Krakosky said because of the increased space on Main Street, she has been able to expand her line to adult small and extra small sizes.

“The new space offers Lolliposh the best shopping experience since we started, but also provides another resource in the Pittston community for easy access of excellent clothing deals, especially in times like this,” Krakosky added. “The highest expectation is to be able to contribute to the already amazing Main Street Pittston community.”

Krakosky was looking forward to Black Friday and Small Business Saturday to kick off the Christmas holiday season.

Lolliposh will be offering specials each week until Christmas and if you missed Black Friday and Small Business Saturday’s 50% off sale, Krakosky will honor the sale if a customer mentions the 50% discount for the entire week of Nov. 29 through Dec. 5.

“We’re really excited to be on Main St., Pittston,” Krakosky, a Wyoming Area graduate, said. “I’ve always admired what the mayor (Michael Lombardo) and Main Street has done for small businesses. A lot of the other small businesses owners downtown have come in and welcomed us and are looking forward to working together.”

Winter store hours are Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The store will be closed every Monday and Tuesdays are open by appointment only.

According to Krakosky, spring and summer merchandise will be introduced in February and new summer hours will be announced later in the spring.

In addition to selling new and slightly used clothing, Krakosky is philanthropic by donating unsold items at the end of each consigning season to nonprofit organizations.

“We also are looking forward to continuing our business plan of donating all unsold merchandise to local nonprofit organizations,” Krakosky said. “We hope to work with the Main Street Pittston representatives and neighboring businesses to determine how to expand this community outreach to even more local nonprofits.”