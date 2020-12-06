In order to prevent scenes like the 2018 Santa Parade, West Pittston Borough officials cancelled the 2020 parade due to COVID-19.

The West Pittston Christmas tree will be decorated decorated and lit for the 2020 holiday season.

WEST PITTSTON – Each year, the West Pittston Tomorrow organization has heavily contributed to the borough’s Christmas celebrations and with COVID-19 altering those plans, the annual holiday decoration contest campaign is underway.

The borough’s combination parade and tree lighting has been cancelled this year due to the pandemic, but the house decoration contest is on with judging continuing through the holiday season. The winner will be announced on Jan. 2, 2021. Members of the West Pittston Tomorrow board will conduct the judging.

There are three categories: traditional decorations, whimsical decorations, and best-decorated street with the best-decorated house on that street. Traditional and whimsical will have a first- through third-prize winners while there will only be a first prize recipient for best street.

Traditional prizes are as follows: third place – $25 gift card to Blue Ribbon Ice Cream, second place – $35 gift card to Old Mill Pine, first place – $50 gift certificate to Agolino’s Restaurant.

Related Video

Whimsical prizes are: third place – $25 to Ballyhoo – Purveyors of Fine Ice Cream, second place – $35 to Evans Hardware, first place – $50 to Antonio’s Pizza.

The best house decorated on the best street chosen will receive a $35 gift card to Driscoll’s Hardware.

“The house decorating contest was held regularly in the 1950s and 1960s before it stopped,” Ellen Quinn, West Pittston Borough council president, said. “West Pittston Tomorrow brought it back in 2014.”

According to Lynn Burbank, West Pittston Tomorrow president, gift certificates were purchased to all of the borough’s three hardware stores, two ice cream shops and two borough restaurants.

“We’ve always tried to support local businesses,” Burbank said. “This year even more so because of the pandemic.”

Since 2014, the borough holds a Santa parade on Wyoming Avenue from Erie Avenue north to the borough tree next to the PNC Bank sponsored by West Pittston Parks & Rec. West Pittston Tomorrow has always provided children’s gifts from Santa Claus, hot chocolate and cookies for the holiday event.

“Next year we will have big plans for the borough, providing we are free and clear of COVID,” Quinn stated. “The celebration will be bigger than ever.”

Quinn said the 2021 parade route would change direction ending at Founder’s Park, the site of the former West Pittston pool.

“We will start the parade near Montgomery Avenue School and parade to Baltimore Avenue where we will turn before heading to Founder’s Park,” Quinn added. “It will be safer at Founder’s Park with plenty of room, and we won’t have to worry about traffic.”