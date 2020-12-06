🔊 Listen to this

Pittston City’s very first Christmas Ambassador, Mikey Ash, had the honor of counting down to light the city’s Christmas tree with Mayor Michael Lombardo manning the microphone in 2019.

City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo kneels beside the 2020 Christmas Ambassador, 8-year-old Violet Pantucci of Pittston. Violet did the honor of lighting the city’s official Christmast Tree on Dec. 5.

PITTSTON – Two-years ago, then 6-year-old Violet Pantucci was chosen co-winner of the Little Miss Tomato and she was thrilled to represent Pittston. This year, Violet was bestowed another honor in the City of Pittston, she is the 2020 Christmas Ambassador.

“I’m so happy, fantastic, excited and wonderful to be chosen as this year’s Christmas Ambassador,” Violet, who is non-verbal, communicating through her computer, said. “This feels important to bring Christmas joy.”

The number one priority of the Christmas Ambassador is to light the city’s official Christmas tree located at the lower Tomato Festival lot. That honor happened on Saturday evening without the typical fanfare of hundreds of people ushering in the holiday season.

In the past, pre-COVID-19, the city would bring in the holiday season with a Christmas-theme decorated vehicle parade, hay rides and entertainment followed by the lighting of the tree. This year, due to the pandemic, the city has decided to tone down festivities, but still celebrate the holiday season in a different way.

Known for the many colorful bows she wears in her hair, the 8-year-old has been very excited about being ambassador since being named a few weeks ago. Violet is the city’s second Christmas Ambassador. Last year Mikey Ash did the honors in lighting the new 30-foot artificial tree in 2019.

Violet, along with a few city officials including Mayor Michael Lombardo, did the honors of lighting the tree. The ceremony was not open to the public and done virtually, shown live on the city’s Downtown Pittston Partnership’s Facebook page.

“I was excited about lighting the tree especially since I got to light it with Mayor Lombardo,” Violet said. “I loved reading about all the comments on Facebook after the announcement and it was exciting, I feel proud about becoming famous.”

It just so happens that Christmas is Violet’s favorite holiday.

“Christmas is my favorite holiday,” Violet said. “I love Christmas because of Christmas Eve, Christmas morning, Christmas dinner, candles and being with all of my family. I especially love the feeling Christmas gives to everyone and I love the warm, fuzzy feelings it gives me inside. Even though this year may be different in some ways, we can still make the best of it.”

This year, Violet said she is hoping Santa will bring her science gifts to do experiments and she wants to send everyone the giving spirit of gift-giving by sending a monetary donation in her name to Heifer International (Heifer.org), an organization interested in ending poverty through agriculture.

Violet is proud of her hometown of Pittston, making the honor of being the Christmas Ambassador more meaningful.

“Pittston is so special to me,” Violet said. “I love my neighbors, the pizza places and other places to eat, the people and Sapphire Salon, and I really like the big tomato statue on William Street.”

Violet, the daughter of Ron and Elizabeth Pantucci and the sister of Brandon and Matthew, lives with lissencephaly, a rare brain disorder where the surface of the brain is smooth rather than with ridges and folds. As a result of this disorder, children born with lissencephaly are prone to seizures and respiratory issues.