West Side Auto in Weston Pittston will close

🔊 Listen to this

Ron Gitkos speaks at a past West Pittston/Exeter Memorial Day Parade. Gitkos has been heading the parade since the late 1990s.

Retiring Ron Gitkos is with his family at a Memorial Day Parade Ceremony. Front row, left to right: Gitkos, Joyell Gitkos Campbell. Standing: Keri Ann Vermac, Rosemary Gitkos. Not shown: son-in-law Caz Vermac.

Ron Gitkos sits at his office desk on his computer at West Side Auto.

Ron Gitkos proudly holds a 1993 painting by artist Ken Frantz depicting two of Gitkos’ former vehlcles in front of the service station.

WEST PITTSTON – There comes a time in one’s career when it’s time to retire and after 47-years serving the public, West Side Auto’s Ron Gitkos is putting away his toolbox permanently.

Gitkos, a 72-year-old Exeter resident, has been turning a wrench since he was a member of the U.S. Navy (1968-1972) where he parlayed that into a career in the automotive service industry.

In 1973, Gitkos partnered with Charles “Chipper” Bell until 1981 with Bell departing for a job at Tobyhanna Army Depot.

As the sole owner of West Side Auto, Gitkos estimated hiring more than 1,500 full- and part-time people in 47-years with many being second and third generation families. Often times, he would hire school-aged children as an after school job.

Related Video

West Side Auto was a true family-owned business meaning many of Gitkos’ own family work for him. Early on his mother, Kay, and sister, Helen, did bookkeeping; wife, Rosemary, along with his daughter, Keri Ann, currently help out. His daughter, Joyell, pumped gas for many years until leaving in 2005. Since 2010, Gitkos’ son-in-law, Caz Vermac, has been his right-hand man and mechanic.

Cousins, nephews, close friends and neighbors have pitched in over the years in making West Side Auto a success for all these years.

Gitkos said he wanted to thank longtime employees such as Carl Wilcox, Camille O’Keefe, John Tomsak and Phil Hando, for being an important part of the team. His late father-in-law Andrew “Sooner” Vacula served as a “senior supervisor” keeping everyone in line.

For nine years, Gitkos branched out and opened East Side Auto in Plains. Longtime employee Carl Wilcox ran the service station from 1986 to 1995.

“I’ll miss the customers, employees, the daily routine putting the flags up and seeing my father’s picture on the pole with the other service men,” Gitkos said. “I’ll miss seeing my daughter, Keri Ann, in the morning, actually I’ll miss a lot of it – the daily routine and the activity that goes around the garage, the interesting people I’ve met, and I’ve made more friends over these years.”

“I’m looking forward to doing something different,” Gitkos added. “I’m not going to stop moving, I’m going to continue with my hobbies and maybe pick up a few news ones. I’m also looking forward to traveling and spending alone time with my best friend, my wife.”

The Gitkos’ will be celebrating 51 years of marriage in 2021.

“Forty-seven years doesn’t seem like it,” Gitkos said. “I thank God I’m healthy and that He’s let me to be able to do this with a few setbacks over the years, but I’m truly blessed that I’ve been able to do this.”