🔊 Listen to this

With all that is going wrong with 2020, and I mean wrong, there is a bright light and that light is right here in Pittston. Her name is Violet Pantucci.

Violet was born with lissencephaly; and at 8 years old, it’s just a downright miracle that she is still with us. Lissencephaly is where the brain or part of it is smooth in texture instead of having ridges and valleys.

Among all of the problems that stem from lissencephaly, the two most serious are respiratory issues and seizures. Violet’s mom, Elizabeth, doesn’t mince words and she tells it like it is. Seizures for this condition are deadly and respiratory distress can be overwhelming and just as dangerous.

Medical books tell us that one with lissencephaly remain in a three- to five-month developmental level. Elizabeth is proud to tell me Violet is an exceptional young girl that is very bright with amazing cognitive ability. You’ll see by her answers when I questioned her about being chosen as the City of Pittston’s Christmas Ambassador for 2020 in this edition.

Related Video

Elizabeth said Violet worked very hard on the answers that were vocalized to me by a computer. I asked her questions in advance and mom and daughter prepared the answers for the interview.

The last time I saw Violet was about two years ago when she was crowned co-winner of the Tomato Festival’s Little Miss Tomato contest. It was a great day for that little girl and she was thrilled.

I can tell you over the last few years, she’s grown and getting taller and pretty as ever. She has gorgeous hair that is always adorned by a bow and not just a tiny bow and those big beautiful eyes look into your soul. She’s simply amazing.

If you can’t tell, I’m her number one fan and everyone that comes in contact with her feels the same way.

Violet can’t verbalize, but she can say so much with her eyes and body language.

I’m pulling for her and her family and her team … yes, she has a team. Elizabeth and Ron can’t do it alone and thankfully they have help. They are wonderful and caring and love Violet in everyway.

Congratulations to Violet on becoming Pittston’s Christmas Ambassador for 2020.

A wrote an article this week about West Pittston’s changed plans for Christmas celebrations and rightfully so, this past week, I was in shock to see we had over 360 COVID-19 cases in Luzerne County on Thursday.

I’m pretty worried about that number and if you’re a naysayer, you should be too. Denial is not the way to approach this situation and it’s pretty established it is not a hoax, it won’t go away magically, and downing chemicals will not fix the issue either.

We simply can’t look at this medical, and yes, I said medical crisis and think it’s a political one. There is no logic in that at all.

The economy has been tanking since mid-March when businesses were told to shut down. It was economically crippling but yet, it was sound medical advice. COVID numbers dropped dramatically and when commerce began to reopen, cases increased.

Everyone has been waiting for a vaccine to come along and now there’s a movement of non-believers that feel they need not get vaccinated.

This past week, it was reported that only 50% of the people polled said they would take the vaccination while the other half didn’t believe it was either warranted or safe.

We have had some of the world’s most brilliant scientists working on a vaccine and to have something that close to 95% safe or effective is pretty remarkable.

Each winter season, we are urged to get a flu shot, but getting a flu vaccine reduces the risk of getting the flu between 40% and 60% according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

With those odds, a lot of people still run out and get the injection in hope they don’t get the flu.

I admit, I’ve never received a flu shot and maybe one day I will. I’ve always felt healthy enough to think I would be able to fight off the flu.

As I’ve mentioned in this column in the past, I was a victim of the 2009 Swine Flu epidemic and it was just awful. I remember remarking to a family member, “If this is what dying is like, then just get it over now because I don’t want to do this again.”

I want to get back to a normal life and not have to tiptoe or walk lightly. I want to just do what I want without fear of getting a crippling virus.

Most people have an attitude of, “That will never happen to me.” I come from the side of, “Anything can happen.”

Life is a crap shoot and you never know what will happen and where but yet, you can’t live your life always wondering if and when, you just have to live without worry. You should only cross that bridge until it happens.

But seriously, if you can do something to help prevent yourself get ill with a 95% success rate, wouldn’t you do it?

I opted for a cancer cure rate surgery in the 95% range to help ensure I lived a longer life an so far, 14-years later, I’m still doing well.

Will it be a gamble to get the COVID vaccine? I’ll go with the stronger odds.

Quote of the week

“May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears.” – Nelson Mandela

Thought of the week

“The time is always right to do what is right.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.

Bumper sticker

“Every moment is a fresh beginning.” – T.S. Eliot