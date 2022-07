🔊 Listen to this

The City of Pittston’s 2020 Christmas Ambassador Violet Pantucci is surrounded by her family. Standing left to right: Matthew, mom Elizabeth, Brandon (center), and dad Ron Pantucci.

The City of Pittston’s 2020 Christmas Ambassador Violet Pantucci, lit the city’s Christmas tree on Main Street, on Dec. 5. Left is her mom, Elizabeth Pantucci with Mayor Michael Lombardo holding the iPad with the app to light the tree. c

570 Overhaul Contracting donated $500.00 to the City of Pittston’s 2020 Christmas Ambassador Violet Pantucci. Left to right: Elizabeth Pantucci, Violet Pantucci, Riley Makauky, Bill Freeman (570 Overhaul proprietor), Gavin Freeman, Donnie Douglas Evans.

Pittston City Police Chief of Police Neil Murphy, center, announced a high definition TV was donated by King of Electronics to the city’s 2020 Christmas Ambassador, Violet Pantucci. Shown left to right: Elizabeth Pantucci, Violet Pantucci, Chief Murphy, Ptlm. Chad Jacobs, Ptlm. Dominic Oliveri.

Violet Pantucci, the 8-year-old 2020 Christmas Ambassador for the City of Pittston, officially lit the city’s tree on Main Street at the Tomato Festival lower lot on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Pantucci, the city’s second such ambassador, was also the recipient of a $500.00 cash gift from 570 Overhaul Contracting and a hi-def TV from King of Electronics.

– Tony Callaio