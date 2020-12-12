🔊 Listen to this

Well, here we go again. It looks like the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has decided to clamp down and shut down businesses again.

COVID-19 has gotten out of control once more and this time, it seems to be hitting home.

Early in in the spring, we all heard of the pandemic’s devastation, but it really didn’t affect too many of us in Greater Pittston. The majority of cases came out of Hazleton and some in Wilkes-Barre, but for us in Dispatch land, it was minimal.

Deaths early on in the pandemic affected the elderly pretty severely, but after the first shutdown, the numbers slowed. It appears we’ve come full swing again and nursing homes are being affected and this time in Greater Pittston.

This past week, social media pages were filling up from people that have lost loved ones to COVID, including James Nocito, loving father to attorney Frank, Peggy, James, Jr., attorney Joseph, and attorney John.

Many obituaries don’t indicate the loss of life due to COVID, but I was informed earlier in the week from James’ daughter-in-law, Lori, of his passing from COVID.

This virus is kicking us in the pants big time and after living a long life, James got to sit back and enjoy his family. Living as long as he did and in the end was taken by a virus, is unfathomable. It’s just downright unjust.

During his 92 years, his life was filled with great moments with some not so great moments. He was a successful businessman in the insurance field, he and Peggy raised five great children, he battled a flooded home on a few occasions and took care of his wife Peggy as she suffered through Alzheimer’s disease.

No, this was not the ending Mr. Nocito deserved, but it was the hand he was dealt and for as classy and proud of a man he was, I’m going to venture to guess that’s the way he left this earth.

His children are richer for having him in their lives. The rest of his family and friends, no doubt, feel the same way.

Mr. Nocito had an infectious smile and I’m sure that’s one of the ingredients that made him such a successful businessman. I won’t forget Mr. Nocito and his sweet wife, Peggy, any time too soon.

Late last week, another friend, Joey Leandri, was taken by COVID at the age of 58.

Joey was a graduate of Wyoming Area class of 1980 with my sister Maria; he was voted Personality Plus by his classmates.

For those of you still in disbelief this pandemic is fake, think again.

Louise Leandri lost a son, Rachel and Alyssa lost a dad, Maria Yonki lost a brother and Debbie Leandri lost her friend and ex-husband. Yes, this is very real.

The order by the Gov. Tom Wolf to shut down businesses until early January has a different feel this time around then back in March.

In the spring, no one had a clue to where this was all going or how long it would last or even if there was going to be a solution. It was a feeling of hopelessness.

Over the next few months, the federal government helped with stimulus checks that helped with the unemployed, but businesses suffered and suffered to the point of not surviving.

Other businesses such as restaurants were able to hang on through take-out service and even that, many were just hanging on.

This time, the shut down has a different feel. We DO see light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine on the way and as early as it being distributed next week.

I know there’s a lot of mixed feelings about the vaccine with apprehension being at the top of the list, but for now, we have to hope this will be our saving grace to getting us back to the normal we used to take granted.

Never again, for me, will I ever take that privilege to do what I wanted to do, go where I wanted to go, dine where I wanted to dine, again.

Society will feel a new norm and in many ways, it will feel like a rebirth of sorts … a new start, a new beginning.

I hope we become friendlier, more forgiving, happier, optimistic.

Sitting side-by-side at a sporting event or church or any gathering will feel good again. The fear of being close to one without social distancing will be a welcomed relief.

Shaking hands and hugging will take on a new meaning – I think we all miss the human touch.

It is so hard to offer condolences or sympathy to someone at a funeral home who lost a loved one. Nodding a head or touching elbows just doesn’t do it. We need to have the personal engagement between two people.

The vaccine is the answer, and yes, the jury is still out, but with a 95% success rate, it’s our only hope.

For those out there that are adamant about not getting the vaccine, perhaps should think long and hard about getting the vaccine. COVID is serious stuff.

We do have to put our fate in the hands of the scientists and pharmaceutical companies that have put everything on the line.

I really believe there is light at the end of the tunnel and I for one can’t wait.

Quote of the week

“Life is from the inside out. When you shift on the inside, life shifts on the outside.” – Kamal Rivikant

Thought of the week

“It’s better to be a lion for a day than a sheep all your life.” – Elizabeth Kenny

Bumper sticker

“Those who realize their folly are not true fools.” – Zhuangzi