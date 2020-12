🔊 Listen to this

Greater Pittston AMVETS 189 Commander Bernie McDonald opened the ceremony honoring the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the Dupont VFW Post 4909 on Dec. 7.

VFW Post 4909 Post Auxiliary President Carol Kareha added comments, noting the anniversary of the attack at Pearl Harbor.

AMVETS 189 Commander Bernie McDonald, left, looks on as AMVETS Chaplin Tom Bufano reads an invocation during the commeration of the Pearl Harbor attack on Monday.

Dupont Mayor Dan Lello read a brief history on the attack of Pearl Harbor, which occurred on Dec. 7, 1941. VFW Post 4909 Commander Joe Stefanowicz is shown in the background.

Dupont VFW Post 4909, AMVETS 189 and the AMVETS 189 Honor Guard held a brief ceremony at the VFW Post 4909 hall noting the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

Commanders of Post 4909 and AMVETS 189, along with VFW Post 4909 Auxiliary president and Dupont Mayor Dan Lello, were featured speakers on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

A 21-gun salute honoring the lives lost at Pearl Harbor was held at the conclusion of the program by the AMVETS 189 Honor Guard.

– Tony Callaio