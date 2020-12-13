Group trying to fund annual all night party for graduating seniors

Each year hypnotist Astonishing Neal, left, is featured at the Wyoming Area All Night Party. The 2021 event is still scheduled for June, depending on the pandemic scenes such as this past All Night Party may have to be cancelled.

EXETER – Each year, a graduating class at Wyoming Area School District has been treated to an end of the year all night party on the night of graduation, the class of 2021’s parents association is hoping the tradition can continue in six months.

It is hard to predict how the current pandemic will shake out by June, but the Wyoming Area Senior Parents’ Association is banking on some form of normalcy come graduation time.

“We are hoping for an end of the year party, but if we can’t have a party, we’d like to send the kids off with at least a nice gift,” Sherri Slusser, of the parents association, said. “The poor kids are losing a lot and we want to try to give them whatever memories we can other than 2020 was the year of COVID and everything was terrible.”

It is up to the parents association to finance the party and a lot of fundraising is held during the course of the school year to pull it off. The event is estimated to cost between $15,000 to $20,000 for the evening that includes graduation partying gifts, food, beverages, a DJ and a hypnotist.

To offset the cost, the current senior class held a cheesecake sale bringing in approximately $3,000. The association is looking to raise an additional $17,000.

An additional fundraiser is being planned for the entire month of April. A Purse & Prize Lottery will take place with prizes being given away each day of the month.

The parents association is asking the community and local businesses to support the fundraiser, if possible. They are seeking monetary donations, designer purses or other prizes such as gift baskets or gift cards. All donations must be submitted by Jan. 20, 2021.

“Now with everything closing down again (in Pennsylvania) and we’re sending out these letters to businesses and they are hurting too and I know everyone has been so generous,” Slusser said. “It’s hard on everyone; we are just hoping for the best.”

Financial donations will be accepted on Venmo (Wyomingarea2021) or PayPal (Wyomingarea2021@gmail.com). If you have any questions, refer to the Facebook page at WA Class of 2021 – Parents & Guardians (https://preview.tinyurl.com/y3jhjwdh).

Checks and donated gift items could be sent to officers of the WA Senior Parents Association. They are: Jessica Santos, 3 Cooper Hill Road, West Wyoming, PA 18644; Jeanne Wisnewski, 488 Monument Avenue, Wyoming, PA 19644; Sheri Slusser, 130 Linden Street, West Pittston, PA 18643; or Nicole Gashi, 764 Campground Road, Harding, PA 18643.

“We are all determined to give the kids the best senior year we possibly can,” Slusser said.