The new American Theater is one of Mayor Lombardo’s list to be built in the next two-years.

The original American Theater attracted large audiences for decades. Compete with a full stage, the American Theater was host to vaudeville shows to concerts to movies. The seating capacity was larger than the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre. The theater was razed in the 1980s.

Pittston City Mayor Michael Lombardo points to one of the many of the project renderings around the city at his office at City Hall as he seeks reelection in 2021.

PITTSTON – Mayor Michael Lombardo announced this past week, he will be seeking for a fourth term as mayor of the city of in 2021.

Lombardo served the first of his two terms from 1998 to 2006 before stepping down to focus on family. He ran successfully in 2017 in his bid to regain the mayor’s position from 2018 to present.

As mayor of Pittston, Lombardo is credited for the strong revitalization program that began with his first stint as mayor. Subsequent mayors Joseph Keating, Donna McFadden and Jason Klush shared Lombardo’s vision.

Lombardo picked up where he left off in 2006 continuing to improve the downtown area, removing blighted properties, instituting a 100-house initiative, keeping the city financially solvent and improving neighborhoods all while not raising taxes.

“I already started to outline my next four years, and what I want them to be,” Lombardo said. “(Councilmen) Kenny Bangs and attorney Michael Lombardo are up for re-election, and they will both be in and they will both be running with me.”

If Bangs, attorney Lombardo and the mayor are re-elected, they will rejoin Councilmen Joseph McLean, Samuel “Danny” Argo, along with current city treasurer and former mayor, Jason Klush.

Mayor Lombardo is looking toward continued forward movement with the city.

“The most important thing for me is, I don’t feel any different than I did when I ran 24 years ago,” he said. “I believed we can do things differently, and I still believe that. I think that there are more things we can continue to do like the credit rating and home rule.”

“The reality is, the things I thought we could do, we can do,” the mayor explained. “The difference now is that I know we can do it whereas before I thought we can do it.”

Mayor Lombardo said the most important thing is to continue to refine and clean up the core functions of government.

“I want to focus on health and public safety, create an environment that’s conducive for business development – grow and retention,” Lombardo said. “I want to advance the agenda of tax consciousness, and we continue to pay attention and realize we have a population that is on fixed controlled incomes and we can’t just, on a whim, overspend and do more things and just increase taxes.”

Lombardo went on to say his goal is to do more with the same amount without cutting back.

He would also like to focus on the financial stability of the city and get the credit rating up higher.

“I would, in a few years, have a dedicated operational reserve fund and a dedicated capital reserve fund,” Lombardo said. “Operationally, if we have another bump in the road like COVID, we’re not scrambling for money.”

Lombardo said he is proud that any of his administrations have not raised taxes and would like to continue that trend over the next four years.

“I’d like to do another bump up in the homestead exemption up to $20,000 from where it is now,” Lombardo said. “That doesn’t come up from nowhere, it’s revenue we lose.”

Another success of the Lombardo administration both past and present is his concern for housing in the city. In 2017, the city began the Neighborhood Housing Initiative, where 100 new houses would either be new construction or renovating an abandoned existing property.

“I’m not saying eliminate public housing, I’m saying do it better and create a model that maybe we can be a demonstration and I’ve talked to the state a little bit about that,” Lombardo said.

It hasn’t been formally announced, but Lombardo has been working diligently on having a second college off-campus facility in place. Alvernia University, of Reading, Pennsylvania, is looking to set up classrooms in the current renovation project at the former Markdata building.

Lombardo is looking to start two future projects over the next two years – the new American Theatre and a new ambulance facility.