‘This vaccine can’t come soon enough,’ county manager says

After releasing a lengthy report of 2020 highlights Monday night, Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri virtually opened the floor to residents with questions or feedback.

It was Pedri’s fifth annual public forum required by the county’s home rule charter, and attendance was sparse as usual, with only three citizens speaking.

Among other issues, Hazleton resident Mark Rabo told Pedri he’s concerned about the impact of the coronavirus on struggling small businesses. He also thanked Pedri for sending county sheriff deputies to the city in April to enforce a curfew imposed at that time due to a spike in COVID-19 cases there.

“That really was a scary moment,” Rabo told Pedri.

“We had to do something because Hazleton was blowing up” with new cases, Pedri replied.

While Hazleton was identified as a primary coronavirus hotspot back then, the current wave appears to involve more “community spread” throughout the county, Pedri said.

Rabo asked if more coronavirus testing sites will be added.

Pedri said more than 455 tests were completed as of 4 p.m. Monday at the state’s temporary pop-up testing site outside the Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino in Plains Township, which has alleviated some of the burden on other testing providers.

“People are utilizing it,” Pedri said of the casino site, which will operate until 6 p.m. Tuesday as part of a rotating system moving throughout the state.

As he has in the past, Pedri said he would work with the state health department if more testing is needed. Access to testing for those with and without symptoms is crucial, said Pedri, 41, of Butler Township.

“The scariest thing for me about the virus is that I could potentially have it and give it to others without knowing it,” Pedri said.

Rabo said his greatest fear is that his immune-compromised mother will become infected, which is why he won’t step inside her home.

“If she gets it, it’s all over,” Rabo said.

Pedri pointed to county Councilman Chris Perry, who was hospitalized but recovered from COVID-19. The 71-year-old councilman is healthy and regularly exercises, Pedri said.

“It really put him down,” Pedri said. “You just never know. This vaccine can’t come soon enough.”

On the issue of small business relief, Pedri told Rabo the county distributed more than $10 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to small businesses and nonprofits. Pedri said he focused on providing funding to businesses with 15 or fewer full-time employees after hearing complaints they were unable to access help from other sources.

After Rabo discussed other points, Pedri asked if anyone else wanted to speak, noting Kingston resident Brian Shiner was listed among the handful of attendees and usually makes comments.

Shiner asked for an update on the courthouse window replacement project.

Clarks Summit-based D&M Construction Unlimited Inc. has a $1.72 million contract to replace more than 500 windows — a project funded by $7.9 million the county had borrowed to address energy drains. Some of the project is weather-sensitive because the calking cannot be added in cold temperatures, officials have said.

Pedri said the project is actively proceeding. He said he will consult with operational services and release an updated completion date, which originally had been set for the end of this year.

Keeping with the typically conversational tone of the forum, Pedri told Shiner he was sorry the courthouse tree-lighting could not be held this year due to the pandemic. Pedri said he recalls Shiner and his late father enjoying the ceremony a few years ago.

“We can only go uphill from 2020. I really don’t think we can go downhill from here,” Shiner told Pedri before noting he would grab a “virtual cookie” instead of the real ones Pedri usually brings to the in-person forums.

Saylorsburg resident Jason Carr, who owns property in the county, asked Pedri how many real estate tax breaks will expire in the next few years and what revenue the county would receive as a result.

Pedri said the bulk of past tax breaks expire this year, but he will compile a report with the assessor’s office on what’s outstanding for public release.

The expiration of past tax breaks on property assessed at a combined $43 million contributed to a $2 million increase in county real estate tax revenue next year.

Although he kept his forum summary brief, Pedri encouraged county residents to review his 30-page report on projects and work completed this year, which is posted under his page at luzernecounty.org. The administration also provides a monthly division head report to council, he said.

“Look at what we’re doing here,” he said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.