As 2020 comes to a close, the Times Leader Media Group is pleased to honor area businesses in its fourth annual NEPA Best Places to Work program.

Since its inception, Best Places to Work has been a way to showcase local businesses. Employees and readers voted for each as a “best place to work” through print and online submissions during a four-week period.

In these trying times, many companies have pivoted and adapted, so it’s only fitting to honor these businesses with a special publication.

“Our mission continues to let all our readers know that these companies truly deserve to stand out this year for all that they have accomplished,” said Times Leader Publisher Mike Murray. “In these historic times, an award like this signifies their hard work, dedication and desire to put employees first, despite a less-than-ideal climate.”

Many of these businesses, such as Procor Pest Control in Wyoming, were forced to adapt by increasing their online presence, engaging customers on procorpest.com with specials and services. Many other retailers, restaurants and service-oriented groups did the same.

Some were forced to reduce hours, stagger staffing assignments and deliver product in completely different ways.

Whatever the case may be, these companies represent some of the finest places to work in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Enjoy today’s publication, the photos contained within and the messages from companies who are most deserving of the recognition on these pages.

We wish our area business community the best moving into 2021. Certainly the year will also bring challenges, but with the resilience, loyalty and dedication of talented employees, the community remains strong and steadfast.