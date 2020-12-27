🔊 Listen to this

This is a typical bag with a winter hat, scarf, and gloves, left to those needing winter wear along Main Street, Pittston, as well as Main Street, Avoca.

Eileen Bartoli, left, and Ellie prepare a bag of winter wear before being placed all over Main Street, Pittston. Amanda Rodgers and Carmen McDonald, who collected 220 packets of items for hand-out.

Amanda Rodgers carefully places a bag filled with a pair of gloves, hat and scarf in a bush on Main Street, Pittston. Rodgers was responsible for collecting enough items for 220 sets of winter wear for the campaign.

Winter wear giveaway organizer Kathy Healey, left, and her sister, Rosaleen Scatena, begin to place free winter wear for those in need.

Winter accessories drive founder Kathy Healey, center, and Ann Marie Webb load up a cart of bags of winter wear with Gunner Smith looking on.

PITTSTON – About five years ago, Kathy Healey then head girls basketball coach at Pittston Area High School thought it was a great idea to teach her team the value of giving back to the community.

Even though Healey is no longer coaching, she is still paying it forward.

When it came time to decide what her team could do for community service, she decided it would be a good idea to collect winter hats, gloves and scarves and donated them anonymously to anyone that could use them.

“It’s an important project because when I grew up, all we had was one pair of gloves and one hat and some people don’t have that today,” Healey said. “I like the donation program because its no questions asked, they didn’t have to sign up for anything, nobody has to know they are taking it, they can just take it and take whatever they want.”

All the collected winter wear were bagged with a note from Secret Santa and distributed on Main Street, downtown Pittston, before Christmas. Bags were left on light poles, parking meters, trees and anywhere else Healey’s team could find to hang a bag.

The program has always been a complete success where all of the bags are taken within 24 to 48-hours.

Healey felt it was a good lesson for the girls to learn in hoping they could pay it forward for the rest of their lives.

This basketball season is the first time in a very long time that Healey will not be coaching on the hardwoods but was determined to carry on the tradition, even if she had to do it by herself. Luckily for her, Amanda Rodgers, of Dupont, teamed up with Healey to collect packets of winter wear consisting of a hat, gloves and scarf.

“I felt like it was my project and I didn’t want to disappoint people,” Healey said. “I wanted to make sure that if anyone that went downtown for the last few years looking items and needed items and depended on those items, they could go downtown to get some this year too.”

Healey collected enough for 205 packets while Rodgers collected enough accessories for 220 packets totaling 425.

“For four or five years, we had the clothing drive with the team, the most (bags) we handed out with the team was 50,” Healey added. “This was quite the accomplishment.”

The bags with the Secret Santa note were distributed on Main Street, Pittston, from Turkey Hill north to Geisinger, as well as along Main Street, Avoca, on Dec. 20.

Rodgers, a graduate of Wyoming Valley West, got to know Healey when her cousin, Samantha Christian, played at Pittston Area and was aware of the clothing drive the team had over the years. Knowing Healey was no longer coaching, Rodgers was interested in knowing if the clothing drive was still going to be held in 2020.

“I asked Kathy if she was still doing the drive even though the basketball team wasn’t involved,” Rodgers said. “She reached out to me and said she was absolutely doing it and I was looking for something where I could start giving back to the community.”

Rodgers took a collection at Cintas, her place of employment, with short notice and was thrilled with the overwhelming response from her co-workers.

“I don’t think any of us where expecting my location to collect 220 bags of clothing, especially for our first time,” Rodgers admitted. “And I only gave them two-weeks notice to collect them.”

Rodgers, a leader of a diversity team at Cintas, sent out a mass email to fellow employees about the clothing collection.

“I cannot believe the amount of support we got for this project,” Rodgers said. “I think it was a good turn out, and I think it was a good experience. I had a lot of fun with it.”

Rodgers said she’s already thinking about plans for next year’s clothing drive where she will ask fellow workers to begin donating much earlier in the year to top this year’s donations.

Healey raises attention to the winter wear drive through social media where she’s been able to collect times from friends as well as money sent to her to purchase additional items needed.

“With people losing their jobs and looking for food, this project was even more important this year,” Healey said. “I was amazed at everybody that helped and everybody that came out. I thought for 16 people being there to distribute the items was fantastic.”

In addition to collecting and distributing winter wear, Healey collects toys for the Greater Pittston Santa Squad toy drive over the last two-years.