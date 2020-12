🔊 Listen to this

On Saturday, Dec. 19, Santa Claus paraded through the streets of West Pittston to remind children Christmas was only days away.

The Joyce and Balberchak family wave to Santa Claus on Luzerne Avenue. Left to right: Dave Joyce, James Joyce, Peggy Balberchak, Jamie Joyce, Patrick Joyce, Mike Balberchak. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Children eagerly awaited Santa’s arrival on their street as Santa was pulled through the borough on his sleigh by a fire and rescue vehicle.

Santa Claus took time off his busy schedule to say hello to many children of West Pittston on Dec. 19.

Due to the pandemic, Santa Claus took time off his busy schedule at the North Pole to parade through the streets of West Pittston six-days before Christmas at the requestof the borough’s Fire Dept.

Children lined the streets all over the borough to get a glimpse of St. Nick as he waved from his sleigh.

– Tony Callaio