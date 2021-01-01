🔊 Listen to this

Dorianna Latona, left, and her mother Marlene Williams were excited to take part in the birthday drive-by for George Miller.

West Pittston Police Chief Mike Turner led the birthday parade in George Miller’s honor with his wife, Lois, by his side.

West Pittston tax collector George Miller stands with his wife of 65 years, Lois, as cars approach their house to celebrate George’s 90th birthday with a drive-by celebration on Dec. 30.

George Miller is shown wearing a sweatshirt made especially for him during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WEST PITTSTON – Longtime borough Tax Collector George Miller had a milestone birthday on Dec. 30, and he and his family were hoping for a big celebration, but with COVID-19 restrictions in place, that didn’t happen.

Georgie, as he is known by many, turned 90 years old on Wednesday where he had to settle for a welcomed drive-by birthday parade at his Susquehanna Avenue home by family and friends.

This past July, a drive-by celebration was held for his son Eddie for his 50th birthday, and Miller never thought it would happen to him in December.

“I never gave it a thought until my wife Lois said her sister Joyce wanted to see me outside,” Miller said. “When Lois said that, I had a feeling a drive-by was happening.”

Miller was born and raised in the borough, graduated from West Pittston High School where he captained the football team in 1949 and 1950. Upon graduating, he opted out of a football scholarship to remain in West Pittston to help support his widowed mother.

His first job was with Firestine’s Grocery Market on Exeter Avenue, the current site of Old Mill Pine. He eventually was hired by PP&L Electric Co. as a lineman and tower construction technician but still maintained a position at Firestine’s working both jobs for 20 years.

In 1970, Miller left PP&L after purchasing Firestine’s creating Miller’s Economy, a grocery store he operated for the next 20 years.

Miller was proud of the fact he hired many younger people as their first job. His market was one of the few that offered home delivery at the time.

Upon retiring from the market business, he took a position with the Wyoming Valley Sanitation Authority for approximately 14 years until his full retirement in 2004.

In 2000, Miller was elected as the borough’s Tax Collector, a position he’s held for the last 20 years. Miller’s current term ends a year from now and he plans on running one more time.

In Miller’s spare time, he was a PIAA football official, basketball referee and baseball umpire for more than 30 years. He coached the 1969 West Pittston Indians championship basketball team in the Greater Pittston Merchant’s League.

He was active in the borough’s fire and ambulance departments.

For many years, Miller has offered the George Miller Scholarship for athletics for a deserving senior at Wyoming Area School District.

He is a Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame inductee and sits as an officer for the same organization.

Georgie has been married to the former Lois Havard for 64 years, and they have three children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

“I’m taking it one year at a time,” Miller said. “I’ve had a successful life and I’m enjoying life, I just pushing for another zero.”