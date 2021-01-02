🔊 Listen to this

President Tom Medico, left, of Medico Industries, stands next to longtime valued and trusted employee, Nick Manganaro, for a Sunday Dispatch article on Manganaro in June of 2015. Manganaro passed away on Dec. 28 at the age of 95.

PITTSTON – Seventy-seven years is a long time and some are not as fortunate to live that long, but to work for one employer for that long a period is nearly impossible, but yet, Nick Manganaro did just that.

Up until just a few short years ago, Nick worked for Medico Industries as one of the companies most valued and trusted employees and even at the age of 90; he was still stocking shelves and running errands. Eventually an illness took Nick out of the work game.

On Dec. 28, Nick took his final breath at the age of 95.

Nick started his working career at Medico at the age of 13 until he graduated from Pittston High School in 1945. He enlisted in the Navy after graduation where he served in Panama during World War II. He loved being a sailor and was proud of representing his country. He returned to Medico in 1946 after completing active duty.

I had the pleasure of writing a feature story on Nick while he was still at Medico Industries in 2015. He was still excited to put on his work clothes and head to work for another full day. Nick wasn’t five days on and two days off kind of a guy, he worked seven days a week.

When you look up the word dedication in the dictionary, Nick’s photo is next to the word. He epitomized dedication and redefined what it truly means to be loyal to his job and to the family he worked for and loved.

I spoke to Nick’s longtime boss for the 2015 article, Tom Medico, president of Medico Industries.

Medico said of Manganaro, “Nick is the example of honesty, hard work and dedication and because of his example, we are fortunate to have him as, not only a part of our family, but an employee that has worn many, many hats. I wish I had 400 Nicks with the company.”

Medico went on to say, “His attendance and work ethic are beyond comparison. Medico Industries is successful because of work ethic of people like Nick Manganaro and he has dedicated his life to his fellow employees, the Medico family, and all the good customers that grew to love Nick.”

Even though Medico was the boss, he considered Nick as a father figure to many of the younger employees at the plant.

“It’s a tough one for us, we lost a gentleman and dedicated, hard working, very respectful man,” Medico said of the death of Manganaro in a phone interview. “His name was Medico Manganaro. He was a silent hero.”

Since Nick retired five years ago, Medico said he has kept up with him quite frequently, including going to dinner and taking him to company parties until COVID hit.

Medico said everyone at the plant was affected by Nick’s death, including plant office manager Karen Heller.

“Karen sent out a message to fellow employees the day after Nick passed away,” Medico said. “She said, ‘I’ve been pondering since I’ve heard the news of exactly how I was going to send this notice out. Medico’s lost a member of their family yesterday, Nick Manganaro. For those of you who didn’t know Nicky, it’s unfortunate. He was a man of so many qualities. For those of us that were blessed to know him will remember him for his good heart, great stories, kindness, laughter and so much more. Our thoughts and prayers will go out to his family, he will be sadly missed.’”

Nick admitted during my interview with him in 2015 that he contributed his long life to, “being good to other people, hard working and to treat customers to the best of my ability.”

When asked if could live is life all over again, what would he wish for. He responded by saying, “I would do the same thing.”

Nick leaves a brother, Joseph, and sister, former Sunday Dispatch correspondent Maria Capolarella-Montante.

Astronaut Neil Armstrong once said, “I believe every human has a finite number of heartbeats. I don’t intend to waste any of mine.” I believe Nick didn’t waste one single heartbeat either.

If there were more dedicated people like Nick Manganaro in the world, we’d live in a far, far better place.