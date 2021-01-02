🔊 Listen to this

We’ve turned the corner on a new year and hopefully a brighter future than we did a year ago. Nobody in his or her wildest dreams could have predicted our fate for 2020.

I looked over some of my previous first of the year columns, and in my Jan. 1, 2017, column I said good riddance to 2016 because of personal pain and sorrow. My mom passed away in April 2016, so it really set the mood for the rest of the year for me.

The year 2020 shares the same sentiments but for, not just the entire nation, but also the entire world. The pandemic was a tragic disaster that brought the world to its knees and not one nation was spared.

As we all know, there is light at the end of the tunnel, but nobody is sure how far we have to travel until we get to the end. I’m hoping by summer we will fear the virus much less than today.

Related Video

It’s very hard to predict the future and last year at this time, I threw a few predictions out there and I wasn’t too bad at prognosticating.

I said, “I think we won’t see $3 per gallon for gasoline as more oil is being produced all over the globe. I’d love to pay between $1 and $1.50 per gallon, but that won’t happen either.” That ended up being true.

I predicted, “I believe cameras will inch closer and closer to being mirrorless, not saying DSLR or even film cameras will go away, but the future of photography will move further away from the latter.”

This trend continues to be true with more mirrorless cameras being introduced in the year 2020.

I prognosticated, “Flat screen TVs will probably not get much better for now. There’s QLED and OLED sets that are top of the line, all in 4K. It seems 8K is taking a peek but that won’t happen either. Look for prices to continue to dip for larger screens.”

Large format flat screen TVs certainly did dip making them very affordable for the average household. 8K TVs are still far off from being a main stream TV. The technology is still too expensive and broadcasters are not ready to upgrade to 8K.

I also said, “I believe more and more consumers will be cutting the cord and watching TV with an antennae or streaming. Streaming is gaining market share with Apple, Disney, SlingTV, YouTube TV and others making their mark.”

Streaming has become more popular than ever and there have been more services popping up all the time. Of course, you are at the mercy of your Internet provider for streaming and your download speed is important in being capable of streaming on multiple TVs in the house. The big factor is, you don’t have to pay to rent cable/satellite equipment.

Prices for packages are cheaper and now some media networks like Discovery+ are offering several channels in their package (Discovery, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Animal Planet, Magnolia Network Preview, Planet Earth, A&E, Lifetime, History, Travel, SCI, DIY, the Dodo, and more) for $4.99/month and an ad-free subscription for $6.99/month starting tomorrow, Jan. 4.

I don’t know about you, but that’s a pretty good deal for channels that most of us watch regularly outside of ESPN and the main networks like ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, etc.

If you’re thinking about cutting the cord, there’s no time like the present. There was no one more hooked on TV then me and if I could make the break, you can too.

With cable/satellite bundles reaching $250 to $300 a month, maybe now is the time to trim off some of the fat.

After making predictions like last year, I don’t think I’ll be doing the same this year because, 2021 is off to a not-so auspicious start. Besides, if I was that good at predicting the future, I should start laying down some serious dough on the lottery.

It’s probably a good idea to be cautiously optimistic going into 2021 and if the plan is going well with the vaccine, then are confidence will grow. We definitely need a shot of confidence along with the COVID vaccine.

As we all know, nothing stays the same – everything changes and COVID-19 will eventually pass and maybe one good thing coming out of the pandemic is that medical science finally got a boot in the butt to move a bit quicker in attempting to advance itself.

We are all banking on the vaccine to get us through this nightmare and with a new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 recently discovered, we have to hope the vaccine will be able to arrest this strain as well.

This past week, COVID-19 took 82-year old actress Dawn Welles. Welles played Mary Ann on Gilligan’s Island for three seasons before it was taken off the air only to be seen in syndication for decades following.

Welles was a close friend of co-star the late Russell Johnson who was a good friend of mine until his death on Jan. 16, 2014.

Russell spoke highly of Welles, telling me she was just as sweet as her character.

Welles had just posted a Christmas Eve message wishing all a great Christmas and to be safe and well. She will be missed.

Quote of the week

“Friends are as companions on a journey, who ought to aid each other to preserve in the road to a happier life.” – Pythagoras

Thought of the week

“Life was meant to be lived, and curiosity must be kept alive. One must never, for whatever reason, turn his back on life.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

Bumper sticker

“Optimism is true moral courage.” – Ernest Skackleton