Lombardo: No tax hike for residents

Pittston City Mayor Michael Lombardo points to one of the many of the project renderings around the city at his office at City Hall as he seeks re-election in 2021.

PITTSTON – The city budget has been passed, and Mayor Michael Lombardo is pleased to announce there are no tax increases across the board for the residents of the city for 2021.

“We’re very pleased in holding the line on all taxes,” Lombardo said. “In addition to the taxes, no increase to any fees across the board. We want to hold the line on what are expenses are and what are costs are to our residents. An important way to grow our real estate is to keep control of what we’re taxing people. I think it sends a good message to residents.”

According to Lombardo, the city is holding the line on the business privilege tax, the earned income tax, the real estate tax and the real estate transfer tax as well as the emergency service tax for 2021.

For Lombardo, it was unclear on what effect the pandemic would have on the city and its budget, but is happy to report, it’s had little affect through to the end of 2020.

“We were in a solid financial position coming out of ’19 and 2020 wasn’t as ugly as we thought,” Lombardo said. “There’s still a chance that the first quarter in 2021 will be a little off, but our earned income tax collection reached a record high in 2020.”

Lombardo and his administration has seen growth in residential over the last 12 months with the additional house at Stauffer Point and housing completed by Hadley Construction.

Mayor Lombardo was especially pleased the real estate abatement through home ownership was not touched.

“We still have a solid population on fixed income,” Lombardo said. “I would like to get that number up a little bit higher to encourage home ownership.”

The stipulation is to qualify the property has to be owner/occupied. Currently $16,500 is taken off the value of the property. For example, if your house were valued at $100,000, you would be taxed on $83,500.

Lombardo was happy to report city properties have been selling at or above market value which is a complete turnaround from 20 years ago when property values were way down.

“This affects the real estate transfer tax and this year we’ve exceeded our projects between 200% to 300%,” Lombardo explained. “Numbers don’t lie.”

According to Lombardo, the reason city revenue is up is based off of an increase in population over the last few years.

One reason why Lombardo feels more people are moving into Pittston is partially due to COVID using a business owner in New York City as an example.

“If you owned XYZ business in New York City, does it make sense a $1,000,000 in rent per year in Manhattan or does it make more sense to spend $300,000 a year in Pittston or Scranton,” Lombardo said. “You’re going to see a different approach to business model because of COVID from here on out.”

Lombardo feels the need to reposition the city to be capable of hosting businesses in the future.

Another key to Pittston’s future, especially bringing in younger homeowners is to continue to develop the downtown area.

“You have to make a cool downtown that have a grocery story, banks, pharmacies and entertainment,” Lombardo said. “You really need to reverse engineer the way cities were built. At first there was nothing, but then food stores came, then pharmacies, then banks.”

Lombardo also believes events such as an indoor theater, an outdoor theater, festivals, music festivals such as a jazz fest and other arts related event attracting younger people.

“We know what the model is now and we’re going to continue to focus on as many holes to fill as needed,” Lombardo said.

Mayor Lombardo’s wall in his office at City Hall is filled with architectural renderings of projects that are slated to begin or down the road that will bring in more store fronts for retail, restaurants, or businesses as well as a potential sporting complex that is earmarked for the junction section of the city.

“The only project on the wall that I may concede is the raised parkade,” Lombardo said. “We may not even need that project.”

The success of Steeple View housing complex on Church Street has Lombardo excited to create more housing of that nature in the future where he is always looking for locations as prospects.

In order for Lombardo’s next phase of improving the City of Pittston relies on the success of his campaign to run for his next four years. His current term ends at the end of 2021 and he has fully committed to running starting in the spring of 2021.

“I just spoke to the Joe Moskovitz (city administrator) and Joe Chacke (city redevelopment authority director) and I think we know now of who we are and where we want to be,” Lombardo said. “Coming into this year, I feel better than I ever have with the city and were we are. The pandemic has certainly showed our resilience.”

Lombardo admitted that losing both parents over the last 20 months has changed his perspective.

“I want to do what I love and I want to stick around,” Lombardo said. “What’s wrong with doing your life’s work and knowing what it is.”