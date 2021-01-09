🔊 Listen to this

As I write my column this week, I feel a little bit like Francis Scott Key as he was writing The Star-Spangled Banner while observing the British bombardment of Fort McHenry in 1814.

I’ve decided to write this live while I’m sitting at my desk watching the siege of The Capitol Building in Washington on TV as it unfolds and I simply have no words.

In a way, I feel like watching a government overtake of a third-world country.

It’s simply a “wow” moment; just jaw-dropping.

My overall feeling is sadness. I’m sad our country has come down to this violence by a radical movement.

Shots fired, windows broken and entered, sacred hallways run through, offices ransacked, property stolen and property destroyed as I sit watching in disbelief. There have even been reports of looting and reports of a woman being shot.

Never in my lifetime did I think such violence as the attack of our Capitol Building would ever take place. We live in the UNITED States of America, but not today. Today we are shattered.

I’ve written many times in this column over the last several months how we need to be more centered as a country. We cannot afford to be dictated by the extreme right or extreme left. That just leads to anarchy.

I firmly believe in the First Amendment and I will not speculate whether this “protest” was planned or not or who fueled the fire, but this much I know – we are better than this.

Again, as I type while watching live TV, a mob of rioters confiscated cameras and audio equipment and is simply destroying all equipment in sight.

It’s a real mess and it is very hard to watch.

Violent protests should never be condoned, never. It is not right nor does it help when violence is introduced in protesting.

Wednesdays or Thursdays, I normally sit down to write my column. I had intended to write it on Thursday, but when this unreal scene unfolded, I decided to express my impressions as I watched live.

I want what many desire; I want America back no matter what party rules as long as it’s peaceful and orderly.

What scares me is the lack of preparation from law enforcement on protecting The Capitol Building. By the time re-enforcements arrived, it was too little too late. The damage was done.

The big question is why didn’t President Trump call in the National Guard? Why were there so little law enforcement officers present to contain an extremely large group?

If it is this easy to penetrate The Capitol Building by a group of radicals, what will it take for a foreign nation to do the same thing? That is a very scary thought.

I stopped writing Wednesday evening and began watching the news report on the aftermath.

As I pick up my writing to finish up the column on Thursday, it seems very clear this was all premeditated and many journalists and members of Congress are condemning the atrocity of the day before.

Several Trump backers at Capital Hill are now moving away from Trump.

The Electoral College vote was finally completed in the middle of the night and Joe Bidden was declared the President-elect of the United States.

It couldn’t have been easy for those Congressmen and women and Senators to go back into the Capitol Building to finish the vote, but they did.

The woman shot did in fact die along with a few others, one from the Bloomsburg/Berwick area that was one of the organizers of the trip to D.C. from that area.

My colleague, Geri Gibbons, who writes at the Press Enterprise, was in touch with the man that died from an apparent heart attack. She was going to interview him upon returning from the trip to get his view on the protest that turned deadly.

Now it is a question of what to do with President Trump for the remainder of his few days in office. Many are calling for his removal and others are calling for him to resign.

It is a hot mess and many of us are still shaking our heads that this actually happened.

One legislator told reporters that he is one of those lawmakers that would go to other countries and preach on why their nation should convert to a democratic government. He simply said he didn’t know if he could actually do that now with what has transpired.

The late Carl Sagan once said, “One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It’s simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we’ve been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.”

Law and order will be regained and those involved will be prosecuted, count on it.

As painful as it has been over the last few days, we as a nation must rise above it all, regain our democracy, regain respect internationally, have a sense of order, and be the country that everyone used to look up to for strength, wisdom, guidance, and peace.

Quote of the week

“Sometimes I wonder whether the world is being run by smart people who are putting us on or by imbeciles who really mean it.” – Laurence J. Peter

Thought of the week

“When one with honeyed words but evil mind Persuades the mob, great woes befall the state.” – Euripides, Orestes

Bumper sticker

“The greatest patriotism is to tell your country when it is behaving dishonorably, foolishly, viciously.” – Julian Barnes