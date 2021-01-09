🔊 Listen to this

The Best Block House decorated at the 700 block of Montgomery Avenue was Regina Wierbowski.

Second Place Most Whimsically decorated home belongs to Paul and KoryLynn Angeli on York Avenue.

The West Pittston Tomorrow committee chose the home of Christopher and Ivy Berry on Philadelphia Avenue as first Place Best Traditional decorated home.

WEST PITTSTON – West Pittston Tomorrow conducted a 2020 Christmas Holiday House contest, bringing back a lost tradition, and recently announced the winners.

Last year, the only award for the holiday was Best Door and for 2020, the West Pittston Tomorrow committee decided to ramp up the contest to include a Most Whimsical, Best Traditional, Best Block and Best House. Members of the committee judged the homes.

Lynn Burbank, West Pittston Tomorrow president, said she was pleased with the participation for the 2020 holiday season.

“There were a lot of homes that were absolutely beautiful,” Burbank said. “Judging was difficult because there were a lot of close ones that look beautiful.”

Related Video

During the middle of the contest selection, West Pittston Borough was faced with the possibility of another flood situation. Burbank said many members of West Pittston Tomorrow designated to judge homes live in the flood zone and were concerned for their properties.

“A lot of people that were going around to judge the houses were worrying about their houses flooding,” Burbank said. “So there were not a lot of the committee going out to judge.”

Borough businesses such as Blue Ribbon, Agolino’s, Old Mill Pine, Evan’s Hardware, Driscoll’s Hardware, Antonio’s Pizza, and Ballyhoo donated gift cards to the winners.

Burbank said West Pittston Tomorrow is hoping to keep up the tradition for many years to come.

The 2020 West Pittston Holiday House winners are:

• 1st Place Best Traditional – Christopher and Ivy Berry, Philadelphia Ave.

• 2nd Place Best Traditional – John and Mona Turner, Linden St.

• 3rd Place Best Traditional – Mabene residence, 13 Exeter Ave.

• 1st Place Most Whimsical – Stelle and Francis Swickel, Montgomery Ave.

• 2nd Place Most Whimsical – Paul and Korylynn Angeli, York Ave.

• 3rd Place Most Whimsical – Kevin Lasota, Sixth St.

• Best Home on Best Block – Regina Wierbowski, Montgomery Ave.

• Best Block – 700 block of Montgomery Avenue where, according to Burbank, just about all of the homes were decorated.

“Every year they seem to do a nice job,” Burbank spoke of the 700-block. “Many of the houses even had their second floor decorated.”

West Pittston Tomorrow would like to thank all those that decorated for the 2020 holiday season contest and hope the 2021 season will be even better.