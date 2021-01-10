🔊 Listen to this

MCR has an large variety of linens for rent to customize any party or special event.

Shown seated at his office desk, John Phillips, has remained busy during the pandemic. He and his partners will be launching a root beer soda product this spring.

John Phillips, owner of 900 Management and MCR Design Group, stands in his huge wearhouse filled with hundreds of chairs, tables, and bins of items ready to be rented out for any special event.

MCR Design Group is prepared with any design accessory for any special event. Owner John Phillips is shown placing one of many dozens of lanterns for rent.

900 is a boutique music management, music marketing, and tour logistics company specializing in the development of artists through digital strategy, branding, radio, video and networking.

The 900 team consists of experts in the music industry fueled with a desire to innovate and create new opportunities within an ever-changing landscape while helping artists become pioneers of their own creative destiny.

The company’s offices are located in Los Angeles and Northeastern area of Pennsylvania.

900 Management offers a wide array of tour and production managers that have experience from settings such as clubs, theaters, arenas, stadiums and festival.

Marketing

The ins and outs of the music industry are defined with numerous outlets of reaching consumers. Some of the most noteworthy marketing areas that 900 offers for bands in their development and established careers include the following:

• Press

• Radio Campaigns

• Video Campaigns and Discovery

• Social Media Campaigns and Drivers

• DSP Play listing

• Distribution

Branding

The branding for an artist is essentially the story and the creative outlet that drives the narrative to the masses and consumer. Branding for a band relates to the following aspects:

• Band Imagery

• Video Content – (Social Content, Music Videos)

• Social Media Posting

• Merchandise Design

• Album Design

900 specializes in the designing and creation of a band’s branding which is forged with their outside creative specialist and in-house team.

Management

900 Management has worked in conjunction with major event promoters and national acts on a management, promoter, and tour management levels. Clients that 900 has been affliated with in the world field include:

• Band Management

• Another Day Dawns

• Eternal Frequency

• Tour Management

• Public Enemy

• Breaking Benjamin

• Snoop Dogg

• Body Count

• Starset

• Grabbitz

MCR Design Group

MCR Design Group is an elite group of professionals based out of Northeastern Pennsylvania specializing in bringing your events to life. With a team that is ready to work for you on every creative aspect of your future event, MCR has the knowledge, the resources and the reputation to make your event one that will stand out from all the others.

With an outstanding track record in weddings, corporate events, concerts, and even music conferences, MCR Design Group is your one stop source for every aspect of your event. We specialize in Production, Rentals, Design, Wedding and Event Coordination, and we have become one of Pennsylvania’s most versatile and dynamic companies for events.