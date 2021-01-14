Luzerne County is on track to meet revenue collection targets when a $5 vehicle registration fee expires at the end of this year, officials say.

Council had agreed to keep the fee until the end of 2021 to allow enough time to collect $2 million needed to obtain a full $2 million match from the state for bridge repairs.

The county ended up receiving $1.49 million from the fee in 2020, county Operational Services Division Head Edmund O’Neill said Wednesday.

In addition, approximately $1.13 million was collected in 2019, when the fee was imposed. However, $1 million of that was used to fix two deteriorated roads that did not count as credit to obtain the state match, which is only for bridge work, officials have said.

Based on the 2020 receipts, O’Neill said he is confident the county will reach the $2 million goal this year.

Four bridges will be fixed with the combined $4 million county vehicle fee revenue and state match. The spans are on West Liberty Street in Hanover Township, East County Road in Hollenback Township, Pine Creek Road in New Columbus and Hillside Road Bridge in Kingston Township, O’Neill said.

Originally, the county had planned to address three bridges, but the Pine Creek Road one was added last year because bids on two came in lower than anticipated and below the requirement needed to secure the full match.

An unknown portion of this year’s county fee revenue will have to be returned.

The upcoming termination of the fee means the county must refund $5 to any residents who opted for the two-year renewal option that includes payment for 2022, when the fee won’t be in effect.

County Chief Solicitor Romilda Crocamo said the administration is working on a system to process 2022 reimbursement claims and did not know the number impacted. County officials urge residents to consider paying only this year when they renew so they won’t have to go through the hassle of seeking reimbursement.

State transportation department spokesperson Alexis Campbell said Wednesday her department cannot process refunds because it serves as a pass-through and forwards all revenue owed to the county twice a year.

The state’s registration payment system is designed to automatically collect both one- and two-year payments for counties participating in the $5 fee option, she said.

In accordance with the county’s ordinance, the state will no longer collect the $5 fee for any vehicle registrations that expire after Dec. 31, Campbell said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.