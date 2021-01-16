🔊 Listen to this

Golden Technologies CEO Richard Golden, left, stands with employees during a Christmas meal he had for employees. Left to right: Golden, Joann Zezza, Elaine Slusarczyk and Ralph Emmett.

The 2020 Golden Technologies’ President’s Award recipients are shown, front to back, left to right: Barbara Luder, Jackie Carela, Melanie Flores, Maria Isabel Orellana, Diocesis De Oleo. Second row: Verenice Ubera, Della Fisher, Larry Martin, Melissa Bankowski, Alysia Swanigan. Third row: Donald Abbott, Tracie Stager, Gene Homschek, Bradley Megivern, Lisa Roman-Keach. Back row: Elizabeth Rodriguez, Cynthia Gadsden.

OLD FORGE – Over the last 15 years, the Golden Technologies President’s Award has been given out to employees that have gone above and beyond performance as well as supporting the company’s mission by demonstrating the greatest dedication including during times of adversity.

As a home medical equipment manufacturer, Golden Technologies has worked to help fight the spread of COVID-19. They manufactured and donated more than 20,000 masks for Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, local manufacturers and many others in need across the country.

Golden Technologies’ CEO Rich Golden in late December announced a list of 17 frontline employees making the President’s Award for 2020.

“When I sat down to choose this year’s recipient, I realized that the performance that stood out was not from just one person,” Golden said. “Under unprecedented conditions, each team member in production and traffic, customer and technical service, accounting and sales showed up day after day and did everything they could to continue to provide customers with the power lift recliners they so desperately needed. I am very proud of everyone, and congratulations on this special achievement!”

“I was quite honored and surprised,” Lisa Roman-Keach said. “It felt so special that Mr. Golden thought of us all for this President’s Award during this pandemic that we’re in. I was very thankful.”

This past New Year’s Eve, all employees were given t-shirts with the Golden Technologies logo on the front and “President’s Award Winner” printed on the back. More than 400 t-shirts were distributed.

“It’s not something that just everybody gets, so that was a very big surprise,” employee Donald Abbott said. “That’s a big thing to have, and I’m very honored to have achieved that and I like the shirt. It’s a nice color and really stands out. I’ll be wearing it more often.”

Golden said despite all the challenges of 2020, Golden Technologies’ frontline employees worked harder and stronger than ever before.

“It means that we all did a very good job this year, and we all deserve it,” Melissa Bankowski added. “I’m very honored, and I’m very happy.”

While operating business during the pandemic, employees followed CDC guidelines keeping each other safe in order to remain open.

Employees were treated with a Thanksgiving dinner as well as a Christmas dinner and a Santa Claus drive-by that included the employees’ families.

Golden Technologies, a family-owned and operated company, manufacturers lift and recline chairs in addition to power wheelchairs and scooters.