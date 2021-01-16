🔊 Listen to this

I had a crazy dream the other night, and it turned out to be a nightmare.

I dreamt that a virus that killed nearly two million people worldwide hijacked the world and the Capitol Building in Washington was stormed, not by those from a foreign land or an enemy of the USA, but of our own people – fellow citizens.

You’re probably thinking, “What was he drinking the night before?”

Well, I don’t drink and I guess I wasn’t dreaming.

While the whole world is suffering from the pandemic, we have political unrest going on in our own country, which is also one of the world’s biggest counties hit by the pandemic.

According to John Hopkins University, as of Jan. 13, 91.8 million cases of COVID worldwide. Unfortunately, there have been 1.9 million deaths worldwide. On the bright side, there have been over 50.7 million recoveries. The United States, India and Brazil are the countries most affected by COVID.

Sandra Lindsay, a nurse from New York, was the first person in the nation to be vaccinated. She said, “I trust science, I don’t trust COVID.”

She’s right, who wants to take that chance to be a death statistic from COVID?

I personally know people that did not believe in COVID because it was a hoax, it wasn’t real, its only the flu. Some of those very people ended up hospitalized and some even died.

Why not trust the vaccine? Don’t children have to be vaccinated in order to attend kindergarten?

We trust those vaccines and many, many people are encouraged to get a flu shot each winter season and yet the success rate of the flu shot is less than the COVID shot, but yet year-after-year, millions get the flu shot.

Why have we become so cynical as a society?

Why is one party better than another?

Why are we drawing deep, divided lines?

The 2020 presidential election has concluded and yes, 74,222,593 votes for Donald Trump and 81,281,502 votes for Joe Biden. A record 158,394,605 people voted for the presidency. That’s fantastic. The total population in the U.S. is over 331 million, so a little than half of the population voted.

We’ve become apathetic when it comes to voting in elections in the USA and I’m thrilled more voted this year.

Republicans are not happy because they believe – as President Trump believes – there was voter fraud.

Even with states in question of fraud, recount after recount has taken place followed by lawsuit after lawsuit and still the result is the same.

Trump came up short and he and his followers are in disbelief. If recounting has been done multiple times and if judges across the country, including the Supreme Court, where many of those judges were appointed by Trump himself, what will it take to believe in the results?

I’ve heard over and over again about the fraud and how Trump declared he was the overwhelming winner, what can be done at this point to turn that over?

Well, apparently overtaking the Capitol Building seemed to be the answer.

I’m not sure whom came up with that idea, but what was going to be accomplished by that?

The folks that stormed the Capitol had clear intention of capturing and possibly killing federal officials. Then what? That’s the big question, then what?

There’s the answer – nothing would have happened. Those involved would eventually be captured or killed, put on trial, convicted and thrown in jail and Joe Biden would still be president.

The sad thing is, I’m sure there were plenty of protesters that got caught up in the insurrection not knowing what the real reason was for storming the Capitol Building and now they look bad.

The worst part of all this is, not only is there deep division in our country between the two party systems; it seems the GOP may be fractured as well.

If you read any social media posts, the Republicans called Democrats, Socialists, now they are calling them Communists and Republicans are being called fascists. When does it end?

Americans should be and need to be sad over what we’ve become. We should be embarrassed by the actions of the last 10 days.

I caught TV host James Corden the other night and he said growing up in England he would look up to America as the land of the free and that we stood for right and good. I got the feeling from Corden that he was very disappointed in America and if he was growing up today, he may not feel the same way.

Social media is killing our country, maybe the whole world. I no longer see social media as a forum to bring people together and to make the world smaller. All it has done is just make us small.

Never in the history of the world has there been a time when anyone with a computer, tablet or smart phone given the chance to stand on a soapbox to say what they will – good or bad.

Those on social media are up in arms that owners of outlets like Facebook and Twitter are shutting down Trump. I’m not a lawyer, but I don’t think freedom of speech applies when an entity is privately owned.

We need to seek unity, and we must start now, if not when?

Quote of the week

“The greatest patriotism is to tell your country when it is behaving dishonorably, foolishly, viciously.” – Julian Barnes

Thought of the week

“Until you realize how easy it is for your mind to be manipulated, you remain the puppet of someone else’s game.” – Evita Ochel

Bumper sticker

“History, in general, only informs us what bad government is.” – Thomas Jefferson