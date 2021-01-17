🔊 Listen to this

A glass sculpture by renowned artist Christoper Ries is being raffled off at the 100th anniversary celebration of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce event on April 17, 2021. The value of the sculpture is $30,000. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Brandi Bartush, left, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce administrator/special events coordinator, and Executive Vice President Michelle Mikitish stand behind a sign announcing the 100th anniversary part of the chamber on April 17, 2021. The event was postponed from June 2020. x

PITTSTON – It’s been a tough year for the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce (GPCC) in celebrating a long and well-planned 100th anniversary, but on April 17, 2021, those delayed plans will finally be implemented and nothing will stop everyone from having a great time.

A great deal of time, energy and planning was in place to celebrate the GPCC’s 100th anniversary that was to take place last summer, but the great pandemic of 2020 halted those plans and the chamber was faced with what to do.

When the pandemic struck in mid-March 2020, it was determined the June celebration event would be postponed to a later date.

Coincidentally, the GPCC opened its doors on June 26, 1920, just at the tail end of the great pandemic of 1918.

The decision to have the event on April 17 was decided based on CDC guidelines. Michelle Mikitish, executive vice president of the chamber, said the guest list would be 300 whether the event is held indoors or outdoors.

The celebration is to be held at the Aviation Technologies Airport hanger at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Mikitish said her first wish is to hold the event in the hangar as opposed to outside, but in either case they will be ready. “At this point we don’t know what it will look like in April, but as of now, we will still hold the event,” Mikitish said. “If we do it inside, we will have to assign tables, but our true desire is to be able to have an open mingle type of format if allowed.”

As the April date nears, the chamber as well as event partners, Aviation Technologies, Guasto Catering & Party Planning, MCR, Susquehanna Brewing Co., and band Sweet Pepper and the Long Hots will all be on board.

“It’s been a challenge on finding a date for the event while being courteous of all of our partners with so many events being moved over and over again,” Mikitish said. “Finding the time and the spot would be impossible, so we’re glad we found a date that works for everyone.”

According to Brandi Bartush, chamber administrator/events coordinator, if strict CDC rules are still in effect, there is enough space for tents to be placed outside the hanger for everyone to be safely socially distanced while wearing masks.

“We are so excited about this event,” Bartush said. “We feel like this is something that people are looking forward to. It’s a time to celebrate with people you want to celebrate with. It isn’t just your regular chamber event, this is where you’ll want to bring your husband, wife or partner, have a few drinks with us, listen to great music and enjoy the MCR Roaring 20s theme.”

The Roaring 20s theme will still be in place and flapper-era clothing is encouraged, but not necessary.

According to Bartush, Tuxedos by Sarno, Main St., Pittston, is giving a discounted price on tuxedo rentals for the event.

In addition, the GPCC is raffling off a glass sculpture designed by world-renowned artist, and local resident, Christopher Ries, entitled Desert Flower. The glass was cut, ground, polished, engraved and donated by SCHOTT North America, Duryea.

Ries’ Desert Flower glass sculpture is valued at $30,000 and the raffle tickets for the sculpture are available from now until Feb. 14 at half price. You can now purchase two raffle tickets for $50.

Ries has had his works displayed in more than 80 galleries around the world.

Bartush said ad space is available for the celebration program booklet and the deadline is March 22, 2021, to submit a business biography ad.

“We are still looking for sponsors of the event and all businesses are welcome,” Mikitish added. “Ad sponsorship is available in categories from $500 up to $25,000. Just go to our website for more information and download the forms to become a sponsor.”