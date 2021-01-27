YATESVILLE — Pittston Area School District was awarded two grants totaling almost $10,640 from the state for cafeteria upgrades. It was the only district in Luzerne County to get money from the program Tuesday.

The state announced more than $875,000 in competitive grants to 59 elementary, middle and high schools. The money is provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is awarded to schools that participate in the national School Lunch Program.

According to a media release from the state department of education, the Pittston Area Middle School will get $6,508 for an electric convection oven while the intermediate Center will get $5,132 for a reach-in refrigerator.

“Research has shown that when students have access to nutritious meals, their focus, energy, and overall performance in school increases,” Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega said in the release. “The grants awarded by the department will provide schools with equipment and other resources needed to enhance and improve their ability to provide students with the essential meals they need to learn and grow.”

