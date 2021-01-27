🔊 Listen to this

EXETER — The Wyoming Area School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to keep any potential property tax hike within a state-set limit known as the Act 1 index. The index can vary from district to district and year to year. Wyoming Area’s limit for the 2021-22 fiscal year is 4.1%.

The vote does not mean the board will approve a budget with an increase. It is primarily a procedural move. School districts can only raise taxes above the limit by getting voter approval in the primary election or getting state approval for a limited number of exemptions.

If a board opts to exceed the limit it must draw up a preliminary budget very early in the year. By agreeing to stay within the limit, a district does not need to approve a preliminary budget until May.

The board also:

• Approved a sabbatical leave extension for English teacher Cynthia Lynch through the remainder of this school year, and approved the continued appointment of Marla Moses as long-term substitute for Lynch.

• Approved a sabbatical for special education teacher Jennifer Confletti through the rest of this year, and appointed Courtney Wagner as long-term substitute for Confletti.

• Approved the resignation of Cameron King as long-term substitute elementary music teacher for Joyce Becker, and appointed Theresa Staerker as long-term substitute for Becker.

• Accepted the resignation of special education aide Tamee Mitchell-Gibbs.