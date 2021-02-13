🔊 Listen to this

The 2021 Greater Pittston Spin-a-Thon to be held on Saturday, March 6, will be held in the gymnasium where spinning cycles will be spead a safe distance apart.

PITTSTON – The Greater Pittston YMCA will conduct the third annual Spin-a-Thon on Saturday morning, March 6, to benefit children and families in Early Childhood programs. This year’s theme is Spin for Scholarships.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be held at three locations: the Pittston YMCA, the Greater Wilkes-Barre YMCA and live, via Zoom, in your own home.

According to the Greater Pittston YMCA’s Executive Director Janelle Drach, the spinning cycles will be relocated to the gymnasium. Those who opt to participate from home can register and do so through Zoom on a computer.

“We plan on moving our bikes to the gym to offer more space and will work better for transition between spin times for the event,” Drach said. “We can have 25 spinners per hour time block in Pittston and Wilkes-Barre can host 12 spinners and then an unlimited amount can zoom in live from home.”

Related Video

For those registering to participate at either Pittston or Wilkes-Barre, the 45-minute live classes are at 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., and 10 a.m.

The Spin-a-Thon raised more than $8,000 in 2020 in support of the Greater Pittston YMCA’s childcare facility. Drach is hoping to match, if not succeed that amount this year.

Registration is required to reserve a time slot along with a $25 fee, which includes a St. Patrick’s Day themed T-shirt for each participant and awards will be given to participants who dress in a St. Patrick’s Day theme.

To register online, go to wvymca.org/programs/60069. T-shirt order deadline is Feb. 26, 2021.

“We were lucky enough to be able to host this event last year, right before the pandemic hit us locally,” said Drach. “In 2021, with a year of learning the best way to provide wellness programming in a safe way, we wanted to continue this fun event and do so in a way anyone can feel comfortable participating. We know how much everyone misses these community events, are happy to be slowly re-introducing them in a thoughtful way.”

Drach said local businesses are welcome to support the effort by becoming a sponsor. Participating businesses will also receive a T-shirt and their business information will be displayed for an entire year at the Pittston YMCA’s spinning room.

Safety precautions will be mandated throughout the event such as wearing a mask as well as extra sanitation stations will be available. For further questions, email Michaelene Mecadon at mmecadon@greaterpittstonymca.org.