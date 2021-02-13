🔊 Listen to this

Both Pittston Area and Wyoming Area are both featuring Adopt-a-Senior programs at the school.

For the second school year in a row, seniors at both Pittston Area and Wyoming Area are faced with an unusual year to end their high school career. Parents associations are stepping in to help ease the sadness of not having a typical school year.

Both schools have created an Adopt-a-Senior program where the hope is, every senior will have a individual or family adopt one of the seniors and offer gift baskets, balloons and other mementos to bring some happiness to a graduating senior.

This is Pittston Area’s first attempt at Adopt-a-Senior while Wyoming Area held the program last year. Both initiatives are being conducted through Facebook.

According to Sheri Slusser, Wyoming Area senior parent to daughter Kaitlyn, this is the second year Wyoming Area is holding an Adop- a-Senior program.

Related Video

Colleen Drager, whose daughter Jordyn is a Pittston Area senior, created the class’ Facebook site Adopt aPittston Area Senior 2021. The Pittston Area’s site is a closed to only members.

“Everyone is adopted on the page,” Drager said. “We have close to 100 seniors on our page.”

Drager confirmed 102 seniors have been adopted out of the 234 total classmates.

“There are some kids not on Facebook, and we’re looking into contacting a parent of a student not on Facebook,” Drager said. “Some of the students are putting their names on Facebook to let parents of children not on Facebook know they need to be adopted or have been adopted.”

If someone is interested in adopting a senior and is not on Facebook, Drager said the best thing to do is find someone that is to relay messages on adoptions.

Drager asked seniors to post photos of them and add information about themselves such as hobbies, sports played, favorite subjects and other interests.

“I’m actually thinking of opening up because I have a lot of people that missed it the first time around,” Drager added. “There’s such a demand for it and people just want to help and adopt a child, so I’m going to open it up for a second adoption.”

Drager asked students or parents of students to post “adopted” in their profile once a senior was adopted.

“These kids lost out on their junior prom and thankfully they had a little bit of a football season, but it rings hard for these kids,” Drager said. “They haven’t even set foot into a classroom as of today. I don’t want the pandemic to ruin this for them. This is their senior year. Don’t let it ruin their happiness and dreams. They are our future.”

A Pittston Area senior parent meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 2, at 6 p.m. at the Hughestown Hose Co., Center St. Fundraisers, class picnic and Adopt-a-Senior will be on the agenda. All senior parents are urged to attend adhering to CDC guidelines.

The Wyoming Area parents, according to their Facebook page (Adopt a Warrior Class of 2021), are “recruiting good-hearted families to adopt a WA Student enrolled in the graduating class of 2021. This pandemic is not their legacy. Let’s make this right and give them a smile. Your care packages will make a difference.”

“Jessica Santose, mother of senior Sailym Jones, created the Facebook page and the five officers of the Senior Parent Association are spearheading it,” Slusser said. “This goes hand-in-hand with everything else we are trying to do for them, they are just having a crappy year. We’re just trying to pick up their spirits.”

Slusser said as soon as a student’s name was posted on the Facebook page to be adopted, they were quickly taken and adopted.

“It’s fun,” Slusser said. “We adopted one of Kaitlyn’s friends and we dropped off cupcakes for him and told him, ‘Welcome to the family.’”

Most gift items have been anything from gift basket, items for the college the student will be attending, favorites snacks, gift cards to a restaurant and other items.

According to Slusser, she said the objective of the parent’s association is to create as many memories for the students as possible for their senior year.

Last September, the parents association held a sunrise ceremony at the dike near the Midway Shopping Center on what would be the class of 2021’s first day of their senior year.

If anyone would like to adopt a senior at Wyoming Area, you can reach out to any of the senior parents association officers: Jessica Santos, Jeanne Wisnewski, Sheri Slusser, Sue Lombardo, Nicole Gashi.

Both school districts have had about 50% of their seniors adopted and parent associations are hoping nearly all could be adopted by the time of graduation.