For all those in love, those looking for love and those hopeless romantics – Happy Valentine’s Day!

There’s no question Valentine’s Day festivities are affected by COVID-19 where under usual circumstances restaurants would fill up with couples having a special dinner. I’m not even sure if any restaurants are taking reservations for Valentine’s Day.

There’s no better feeling then falling in love, is there? The infatuation period is like none other. Everything between budding romances is cute, funny and feeling like floating on air is a great feeling. I think we can all remember that time, or times, of our lives?

If someone can only bottle that feeling and sell it, they would be the richest person in the world. They would make a fortune and live on some island while the whole world gets high on love.

Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is a day celebrated by different cultures all over the world, but predominantly in the Christian faith.

Pope Gelasius honored Saint Valentine who died on Feb. 14, 269 AD, establishing the Feast of Saint Valentine was in 496 AD.

The Eastern Orthodox Church celebrates Saint Valentine’s Day on July 6 in honor of Roman presbyter Saint Valentine and on July 30 in honor of Hieromartyr, the Bishop of Interamma.

Commercialism uses the heart-shaped outline, a winged Cupid and doves as symbols of love associated with Valentine’s Day.

Our first impressions of Valentine’s Day were in grade school when teachers would put up red hearts and Cupids on the walls.

Parents would have to purchase Valentine cards for their children so they could pass them around at school.

For me, it was writing a classmate’s name on a Valentine that would be placed in a small brown paper bag that was usually taped to the chalkboard. You would always save the biggest and most romantic Valentine card for that special person in your class.

After school, I’d race home and unload my paper bag filled with Valentines to see if I received a special card.

It’s amazing how love could be in the air in third grade.

Vaccine

So what’s the deal with the COVID vaccine? It’s nowhere to be found.

I’ve called, downloaded forms, and even ran to a vaccine distribution center to see if I could get my shot due to cancellations during a snowstorm.

There just aren’t any vaccines around to be had.

It seems the best you can do is call to put your name in for the vaccine, once available again.

I get the feeling this whole thing hasn’t been thought out too well.

Either the vaccine companies have not produced enough vaccines or there is a lack of organization on the injection end. Perhaps it is both.

The Trump administration under Operation Warp Speed said they had been stockpiling the vaccine, but in fact, that was not the case.

It seems some people are thrilled to have taken the vaccine while others are still being very skeptical on the vaccine itself. Is it safe? Is it not?

By now, millions of people around the world have received at least one injection and many the second shot. When you add up all those people plus the tens of thousands of people that took part in the clinical trials – my conclusion is, the vaccine is safe.

I know there’s a concern that the vaccine may have been rolled out too soon, but one thing I do know, we have the science today that could expedite such a rollout.

The other factor is the Food and Drug Administration normally takes their time on approving drugs for various reasons, but I think a lot if it is red tape.

That same red tape was removed when President Trump initiated Operation Warp Speed.

Over time, I’m sure government and pharmaceutical companies will get their act together and finally figure this thing out.

Am I looking forward to my vaccine shot? Well, who enjoys getting jabbed in the arm with a 3-inch needle?

What I’m really looking forward to is a normal life again. So I’ll do whatever I need to do to make that happen such as taking the vaccine.

There seems to be a myth about not getting a vaccine shot if you had COVID. This is false, even though you may have built up antibodies, according to the CDC, you still get better protection by having the vaccine then if you had COVID.

Another myth is: once you received a COVID vaccine shot, you don’t need to wear a mask. Because there are so many people that choose not to get vaccinated, they still may be carrying or have COVID, so you need to wear that mask.

The big question is when will we be able to toss the mask for good. My guess would be when 70% or more of the population has received a vaccine injection. It might be a while before we can take the mask off for good.

I’m going with science here. I have to put my faith in someone like a Dr. Fauci who has been a leading expert in infectious diseases for 50 years. If you did something for 50-years, I’d say you had to be pretty good.

I like wearing my mask during the winter months; it keeps my face warm.

Quote of the week

“Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.” – Mother Teresa

Thought of the week

“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living in someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped in dogma – which is living with the results of other people’s thinking.” – Steve Jobs

Bumper sticker

“Whoever is happy will make others happy too.” – Anne Frank