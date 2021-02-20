Geisinger Friday rescheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to shipment delays caused by the severe weather.

Individuals whose appointments have to be rescheduled will be notified by Geisinger of a new date and time.

Changes for appointments originally set for next week might not be reflected in an individual’s myGeisinger account right away. The account will update and you will be contacted over the next several days. You may also see an updated appointment date and time in your myGeisinger account prior to receiving a phone call, email or text message.

If a second dose is being rescheduled, be advised that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued updated guidance that it is safe to receive the dose as many as 42 days after your first vaccination. Geisinger is committed to honoring all existing appointments as supplies allow.

Related Video

The appointment changes at the Geisinger CenterPoint Vaccine Center in Jenkins Township are:

• Saturday, Feb. 20, all first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

• Sunday, Feb. 21, all first-dose appointments are being rescheduled. Second-dose appointments originally rescheduled from Friday, Feb. 19, will continue on the revised Sunday schedule.

• Monday, Feb. 22, all first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

• Tuesday, Feb. 23, all first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.