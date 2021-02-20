🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright Monday said at the start of the 117th Congress, he vowed to accelerate his efforts to direct more job-creating federal investments to Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Cartwright, 59, announced at a news conference at the former Oppenheim Building in downtown Scranton that he has hired state Sen. John Blake, 60, to play a big role in that mission.

Cartwright, D-Moosic, said Blake, D-Archbald, will resign his senate seat and begin working for the congressman on March 8. With his extensive economic development experience, Cartwright said Blake will lead a district-wide economic development effort.

Blake’s current Senate term expires in 2022. A special election will be scheduled to fill the unexpired term.

Related Video

Blake’s salary in the Senate is $90,335. Blake will be paid $110,000 a year in his new job with Cartwright.

The 22nd District includes all of Lackawanna County and Avoca, Dupont and Duryea boroughs and Pittston Township in Luzerne County; and Barrett, Coolbaugh and Price townships in Monroe County.

“John brings more than 35 years of economic development experience,” Cartwright said.

Blake will resign his Senate seat after representing the people of the 22nd State Senatorial District for the past 10 years, and join Cartwright’s office to spearhead economic development initiatives across the 8th Congressional District.

As the Chairman of the Commerce-Justice-Science House Appropriations Subcommittee, Cartwright, who begins his fifth two-year term in Congress, said he expects to direct more than $70 billion in annual federal funding for the next fiscal year, including investments to revitalize former coal communities like Northeastern Pennsylvania and boost American manufacturing.

Leveraging his economic development expertise, honed over 35 years in the public and private sectors, Cartwright said Blake will support Cartwright in maximizing job-creating federal investments in the 8th Congressional District.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve the people of the 22nd Senatorial District for the past 10 years and I sincerely appreciate the trust and respect placed in my abilities by our voters,” Blake said. “I am very thankful for this opportunity to work alongside Congressman Cartwright as his increasing influence in Washington can translate to more opportunities, more jobs and more federal investment here in Northeastern Pennsylvania to ensure action on the issues that matter most to the families of his 8th Congressional District. I am excited to partner with the Congressman and to move into the next chapter of my professional career.”

It was also announced that Bob Morgan, who has served as Cartwright’s district director for eight years, is leaving that post to pursue other opportunities.

During the press conference — which Morgan attended and spoke at briefly — Cartwright noted that Morgan was one of his first hires and credited him with building one of the most effective constituent service teams in Northeastern Pennsylvania.