Here is it, the last day in February and I say good riddance to the shortest day of the year.

For me, February isn’t short enough and tomorrow, just saying it is March just makes me feel better that winter is slowly becoming a thing of the past.

I haven’t seen this much snow over a winter in a long time, and I’m hoping we won’t see one of our memorable March storms as in past years.

The 30-degree temperatures make way for the 40s and soon enough the 50s are right around the corner. When it hits the 50s, we in the northeast pull out the shorts and t-shirts.

Folks in Florida, California or Arizona probably think we’re a bit loony wearing shorts and T-shirts in 50-degree weather but it’s all perspective I guess.

I have friends in those warmer states and they tell me the reason why, after growing up in NEPA, that they get colder faster is because their blood is thinner. Really, does blood actually get thinner in warmer weather?

I know living in a higher altitude thins out the blood, but not living in warmer climates. I think it’s just something someone gets acclimated to over time. There’s one for the myth busters.

With the snow pack we have, it may take a week or two of steady warm weather to get rid of it all. As winter sports winds down, spring sports will start locally, and I’d hate to see muddy conditions at the fields.

I have not heard anything on the PIAA’s stance on spring sports during the pandemic. I’m hoping all sports will be okay to participate, after all, they held football, basketball and wresting, so I wouldn’t anticipate any issues with baseball, softball, tennis, track and field, golf, soccer and lacrosse.

Won’t it be great not to say, type or hear the word pandemic?

Johnson & Johnson will shortly join Moderna and Pfizer in the battle of saving lives against COVID-19. I understand Sanofi Pasteur, with one of its plants located in Mt. Pocono, has been working on their version of a vaccine. All total, there are nine pharmaceutical companies with vaccines rolled out or on their way to rolling out their product.

I don’t get the conspiracy theories out there thinking this is some kind of plot to inject data chips into us or even poison us. It’s crazy talk if you ask me. That would be some conspiracy if nine drug manufacturers from all around the world were in on this plot.

I think it’s time to get back to reality so we can move forward in getting past this setback. We all want to move about freely, without a mask, to enjoy our lives.

One such way to enjoy life is taking in a parade.

In 2020, the Pittston St. Patrick’s Day parade was held just a few short days before the entire world shut down, or at least in the USA. A good part of the world had already been shut down by mid-March and we were lucky enough to get the annual Irish event off the ground.

The parade was set to kick-off next week until it was canceled. I looked forward to getting out of the house for what seemed like the longest winter.

Covering the St. Patrick’s Day parade hasn’t always been a cooperative effort with the weather. I can recall photographing the parade with ice cubes for fingers.

The Pittston event is always held before Scranton or Wilkes-Barre holds their parades, and sometimes it’s a few weeks before the actual date of March 17. Being that early, you have to take your chances on the weather.

For as mild as past winters have been, March can still bite with cold temps.

Many of the parade-goers could care less on how cold it is, because it’s a chance to gather and party and some party hardy. Local pubs do pretty well for those two weekends festivities are held.

In speaking to the parade’s co-chair, Sarah Donahue, she said the parade was held and within a week, everything was shut down. She also said, as a teacher at Pittston Area, it was the last time she taught in front of a classroom full of students. Just about an entire year has passed by and she and other Pittston Area faculty have been teaching virtually.

Word is coming in that Pittston Area will have some students return to the classroom, albeit on a limited basis. It’s a start for sure.

I believe, and this is my opinion, classrooms will be filled for the 2021-2022 school year.

I think I heard a collective sigh of relief from parents out there. Everyone has been tested during this pandemic and nobody has escaped.

As of this week, over 500,000 people have died due to COVID-19 in the U.S. alone. That matches the deaths in World War II, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam Wars combined.

There’s no doubt COVID has affected us directly in Greater Pittston with loss. I think it’s safe to say those reading this column know of someone personally that died of the virus.

I do feel there is a light at the end of the tunnel when more vaccine comes available, but in the meantime, get ready for spring sports to start in a few weeks. Play ball!

Quote of the week

“I’ve always thought people would find a lot more pleasure in their routines if they burst into song at significant moments.” – John Barrowman

Thought of the week

“If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.” – Maya Angelou

Bumper sticker

“Make each day your masterpiece.” – John Wooden