Reduced gas tax revenues due to the novel coronavirus pandemic lowered the 2021 liquid fuels payments to municipalities from the state.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Monday said this year’s allocation is approximately 7 % lower than last year. The state tax on gasoline is $0.567 per gallon.

The municipalities in Luzerne County received a combined $10,696,986 in liquid fuels taxes, a drop of $811,495 from last year.

“We have the fifth-largest state-maintained road system in the country, and there are even more locally owned roads and bridges,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “These critical investments help keep our communities safe and connected.”

PennDOT distributes the payments based on the population of a municipality and the number of miles of locally owned roads.

PennDOT’s annual distribution assist with municipalities’ highway and bridge-related expenses such as snow removal and road repaving. There are 120,596 miles of public roads in Pennsylvania. There are 73,091 miles owned by municipalities and eligible for liquid fuels. The formula for payments is based on a municipality’s population and miles of locally-owned roads.

To be eligible for funds, a municipality must formally adopt a roadway as a public street, meet dimension requirements and safely accommodate vehicles traveling at least 15 mph. The funds can be allocated toward snow removal and paving. Additionally, 20% of the payment can be used for the purchase of major equipment.

The municipalities in Luzerne County had a total of 1,607 miles of roads and a population of 320,918.

The leading recipients in the county were:

• Wilkes-Barre, 108.33 miles, $1,074,939.

• Hazleton, 95.12, $746,107.

• Hazle Township, 75.02 miles, $402,477.

• Kingston, 33.81 miles, $339,596.

• Hanover Township, 41.92 miles, $327,183.

• Butler Township, 47.64, $311,842.

• Dallas Township, 42.44, $291,694.

• Nanticoke, 32.24, $286,319.

• Plains Township, 32.10 miles, $276,904.

• Kingston Township, 43.94 miles, $260,790.

Statewide there are 120,596 miles of public roads. Of that amount 73,091 miles of municipally owned roads are eligible for liquid fuels money, PennDOT said.