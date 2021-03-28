WEST PITTSTON – The West Pittston Police Department received a check for $5,000 from the Dr. Jen’s Hope Foundation after a successful “support the police department” sign campaign over the last 12 months.

Pete Sidari, father of the late Dr. Jennifer Sidari, was on hand to present the check to West Pittston Chief of Police Michael Turner on March 22 at the Municipal Building.

Dr. Sidari, a medical graduate of the inaugural Commonwealth Medical College class, passed away unexpectedly on May 29, 2013, a week before starting her pediatric residency.

The Dr. Jen’s Hope mission statement is “to support local efforts, humanitarian causes, educational endeavors and women’s and children’s needs through collaboration, charitable giving and independent projects.”

The Sidari family has personified what Jennifer was all about as a humanitarian and as a physician.

“The police, as well as other groups, but the police are the primary first responders in a community and unlike fire departments and other first responders, they get fewer donations and small communities like West Pittston, we don’t have the money to get them all of the equipment they really need,” Sidari said. “My family thought this is a good way to help out the police department.”

Sidari went on to thank the community for its response with the sign campaign as well as Old Mill Pine, Agolino’s Restaurant and Driscoll’s Hardware for selling the signs on behalf of the police department and Dr. Jen’s Hope.

Turner said he is grateful for all the Sidari family does, not only for all of West Pittston, but surrounding communities.

The money raised will go toward the department’s Taser program and other equipment.

“We are looking to possibly upgrade some equipment, possibly our Tasers,” Turner said. “They are pretty much outdated, so we’re looking at securing new equipment.”

Turner said the Taser program is costly and is looking to getting at least three Tasers, one per shift.

“There’s different financing now for Tasers, and they are about $1,200 per Taser per year,” Chief Turner added. “We have the first generation Taser, and we’d like to upgrade.”

A new Taser is too expensive to purchase, and this is why the department will be looking into leasing new Tasers.

“Again, we just can’t thank the Sidari family enough, they have been huge supporters of our police department,” Turner said. “He (Pete) is the first person to pick up the phone asking if there’s anything we need. They are a great family and they love West Pittston and are all about the community.”

If anyone would like to donate to the WPPD, you can reach Turner at the West Pittston Municipal building.